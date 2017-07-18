Caronlab’s Waxxxie Product Range Coming Soon

“We can’t wait to debut these products and help people obtain a more enjoyable waxing routine,” said Griffin.

Caronlab Australia, a company known for creating a wide variety of premium skincare and shaving products, announced it will be debuting a brand new line of waxing products called Waxxxie.

Known as Waxaway in Australia, Waxxxie’s main purpose is to make waxing a less tedious and more enjoyable process with the use of top-notch ingredients and manufacturing methods. The product line as developed by Caronlab founder Lilliane Caron, who realized that it’s not just beauty therapists who need high-quality waxes, but consumers themselves who wish to provide themselves with a salon-level comfort in their own home. Ms. Caron revolutionized at-home waxing by introducing the very first microwaveable warm wax on supermarket shelves, and has continued to grow that line of products over the years.

“We are excited to bring the Waxxxie brand to the United States,” said Derek Griffin, retail brand manager for Caronlab. “High-quality waxing products are far too difficult for people across America and beyond to find, and Caronlab is looking to change that by making its Waxxxie products more widely available on an international level. We are excited to debut these high-quality products in a brand new market.”

The Waxxxie product line features five products: Waxxxie Salon Wax, Waxxxie Aquawax, Waxxxie Aquawax Roll On Kit and Waxxxie Ready to Use Wax Strips – in both body and facial sizes. Each of these products has been carefully designed to provide a salon-like waxing experience to consumers in the comfort of their own homes.

The Salon Wax, for example, is extremely easy to use and features a gentle, low-heat formula for professional results on the face, underarms and bikini line. The Salon Wax requires no strips and is perfect for removing short hairs.

The Aquawax is the original microwaveable warm wax and comes in a 12 ounce jar. Thanks to the wax’s naturally occurring alpha hydroxyl acids and biological extracts, the product is capable of leaving the body extremely smooth and free of hair. The effects last up to six weeks long.

“We can’t wait to debut these products and help people obtain a more enjoyable waxing routine,” said Griffin.

Waxxxie Products are coming soon to the United States. For more information visit http://www.waxxxie.com.