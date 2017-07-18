212 Media Studios Affirms Commitment to Higher Education Marketing

212 Media Studios is at the forefront of a shifting marketing landscape: higher education. After completing a highly successful inbound marketing campaign for Grace College & Seminary of Winona Lake, Ind., 212 Media Studios is prepared to offer the same effective methods to colleges and universities nationwide.

“At 212, we are passionate about higher education,” said David Phelps, chief marketing officer of 212 Media Studios. “Our marketing enables colleges to reach their target audience with the right message at the right time. That way, students can select their ideal schools. We have a heart for helping students become educated and prepared for their careers in the setting that’s best for their needs and goals.”

212 Media Studios specializes in inbound marketing, a method that draws people to an organization through desirable and aptly placed content. Each inbound marketing plan is designed to reach the target students using the most effective communication outlets. 212 Media Studios can launch a multi-level campaign that includes email marketing, blogging, portal creation, and contact list development. Exclusive eBooks, student stories, videos, infographics, and other resources are also created and available for use. Collectively, these methods employ every level of inbound marketing and ultimately generate leads for schools.

“Each higher education institution is unique,” says Dustin Hickle, director of marketing strategy at 212 Media Studios. “Before starting a marketing campaign, we meet with our clients to identify who their target market is, determine their differentiators, address specific needs, and determine the best mediums to communicate information. Then, we create and launch a detailed, strategic marketing campaign.”

Although Grace College & Seminary had steady enrollment growth before partnering with 212, the school’s small size and limited industry authority were becoming problematic. Grace was using innovative methods to reduce tuition and improve campus life, but falling behind in market awareness.

“Using inbound marketing, we came alongside the school to design a marketing campaign specifically for Grace College” said Phelps. “Within months, the positive results included increased campus visit and information requests.” To learn more about this successful campaign, visit 212mediastudios.com/portfolio/grace-college-seminary.

212 Media Studios is eager to equip other schools with these successful, modern marketing methods. Download the Grace College case study at http://www.212mediastudios.com/marketing-for-higher-education. For more information about 212 Media Studios, visit http://www.212mediastudios.com or call 574-269-0720.