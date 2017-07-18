Bioter Health’s DigestSelect Now Available in the American Market

“DigestSelect is easy to use and provides reliable and effective results,” said Martin.

CoMED Health, a company that holds the right to Bioter Health brand products, announced Bioter’s DigestSelect product is now available for purchase in the United States across a wide variety of sales channels.

DigestSelect is a digestive enzyme with probiotics geared toward helping people improve their digestive health and nutrient absorption rates. The product comes in a package of 60 capsules, and users can take one per day to achieve optimal results. It is currently available for purchase on platforms such as Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com, Go4ItNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com, Jet.com and more.

“Many people across the United States suffer from regular digestive problems and are in need of natural means of resolving them,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMED Health. “We are pleased to offer DigestSelect to a wider range of people than ever before through the various partnerships we have made with online retailers. No one should have to suffer from troublesome digestive issues without a reasonable, safe solution.”

DigestSelect contains enzymes such as amylase (to break down carbohydrates), cellulase (to break down structural plant carbohydrates and cellulose), lactase (to break down milks and sugars), lipase (to break down fats) and protease (to break down proteins). It also contains a heavy dosage of lactospore, a probiotic that is resistant to breakdown and assists the GALT in getting rid of undesirable bacteria before they provoke an immune response.

The supplement is 100 percent animal free and promotes healthy digestion by maintaining the health of the digestive tract and offering efficient rates of nutrient absorption. It is safe for people of all ages and backgrounds to use, and entirely natural.

“DigestSelect is easy to use and provides reliable and effective results,” said Martin. “We are excited to offer it to more people than ever before through our various sales channels in the American market, and look forward to hearing the response from new customers.”

For more information about CoMED Health and its products, visit http://www.comedhealth.co.za.