PEZ Candy, Inc. today announced an expansion to its Nickelodeon product line with the addition of beloved PAW Patrol pups, Chase and Skye. Drawing inspiration from Nickelodeon’s hit preschool show, the two new dispensers are available in the standard PEZ assortment as well as a new twin pack gift set. Additionally, Adventure Bay’s chief rescue pup, Marshall, will be added to the line this fall. PAW Patrol joins the line of Nickelodeon branded PEZ Candy which also includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“We’re excited to partner with Nickelodeon on this popular preschool property to bring this much requested line to market,” said Amy Kopchak, Director of Marketing for PEZ Candy, Inc.

Nickelodeon recently announced the renewal of PAW Patrol for a fifth season. In the upcoming season of PAW Patrol (26 half-hour episodes, produced by Spin Master Entertainment), the heroic pack of pups–Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker–will take to the high seas for Sea Patrol adventures where they’ll meet a scallywag of a pirate and his dachshund pup pal. PAW Patrol currently ranks as the number-one preschool show on all TV and features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 38th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The company includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, recreation, books and feature films. Nickelodeon’s U.S. television network is seen in more than 90 million households and has been the number-one-rated kids’ basic cable network for 22 consecutive years. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom Inc.

About PEZ Candy, Inc.:

Based in Orange, CT, PEZ has been inspiring and innovating since 1927, PEZ Candy, Inc. is the pioneer of "interactive candy" that is both enjoyable to eat and fun to play with. PEZ dispensers are a hot collectible for adults and children alike and have been a staple of American pop culture for over 60 years. To learn more, visit http://www.pez.com.