Tamr Recognized on CRN’s 2017 Emerging Vendors List

Tamr Inc., the innovator in data unification, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2017 Emerging Vendors: Big Data list.

This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers who are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations. In addition to celebrating these standout companies, the Emerging Vendors list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge technology.

Founded in 2013, Tamr was launched by start-up collaborators and data management veterans Andy Palmer and Mike Stonebraker, who previously co-founded Vertica Systems, a high performance database management company acquired by HP. After working on hundreds of data warehouse implementations, they forged a common belief that the core ideas behind the last 20+ years of data management were failing to meet the changing needs of enterprises. Traditional methods for organizing data for analytics could no longer keep up with the amount and variety of data available to enterprises.

Based on research at MIT’s Computer Science & AI Lab (CSAIL), and confirmed in a broad patent granted in January 2017, Tamr’s software platform delivers an enterprise-scale platform that uses machine learning supplemented by human expertise to unify and prepare data across thousands of sources.

“We are proud to have been named to CRN’s Emerging Vendors list,” said Toffer Winslow, Growth & Marketing Lead for Tamr. “Since our inception, Tamr’s mission has been to enable enterprises to turn their data into a strategic asset and a competitive advantage. Today, our continued growth, fueled by the value we are creating for Global 2000 customers and the industry recognition that we received from CRN, speak to the importance of our mission.”

The Emerging Vendors: Big Data list is available online at http://www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

“This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond.”

About Tamr, Inc.

Tamr is the enterprise-scale data unification company trusted by industry leaders like GE, Toyota, Thomson Reuters, GSK, HP, Philips, and Amgen. The company's patented software platform uses machine learning supplemented by human expertise to unify and prepare data across myriad silos to deliver previously unavailable business-changing insights. With a co-founding team led by Andy Palmer (founding CEO of Vertica) and Mike Stonebraker (Turing Award winner) and backed by investors including NEA and Google Ventures and customers like GE, Thomson Reuters, and HPE, Tamr is transforming how companies get value from their data.

