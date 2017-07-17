“Participants can look forward to transforming the knowledge they gain into value for their clients by learning more about ETF trends and how to evaluate these instruments when building portfolios,” said Sean Walters, CEO, IMCA.

Few topics are as divisive in the investment community as the active vs. passive investment strategy debate. The Investment Management Consultants Association® (IMCA) will tackle this topic from a practical perspective on what it means – independent of position – in its Focus on the Evolution of Indexing seminar Aug. 1, Westin Copley Place, Boston.

With a focus on exploring investment strategies that use exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other instruments, this program features highly acclaimed industry thought leaders, including:



Kevin O’Leary, investor on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” bestselling author of Cold Hard Truth on Men, Women and Money and Cold Hard Truth on Family, Kids and Money, and regular CNBC contributor

Matt Hougan, managing director of ETF Analytics, Index Publications, editor of the Exchange-Traded Funds Report, and senior editor of the Journal of Indexes

Dave Nadig, chief executive officer of ETF.com and co-author of A Comprehensive Guide to Exchange Traded Funds

Paul Kaplan, Ph.D., CFA®, director of research and senior member of the global research team, Morningstar Canada

Experts from organizations such as Guggenheim Investments, The Schwab Center for Financial Research, JP Morgan Asset Management, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Index Publications, 3EDGE Asset Management, and Research Affiliates

“This focused look at indexing will offer an in-depth examination of a topic of great interest to advisors and consultants as they craft critical financial strategies for their clients,” said Sean Walters, chief executive officer, IMCA. “Participants can look forward to transforming the knowledge they gain into value for their clients by learning more about ETF trends, the future of smart beta ETFs, and how to screen/evaluate these instruments when building portfolios.”

IMCA’s focus events are designed to help investment and wealth professionals explore significant issues facing the industry in an in-depth exploration of a single topic. Based on the association’s Investment and Wealth Competency Matrix, a framework designed to ensure that IMCA’s advanced education remains on the forefront of an evolving profession, the matrix defines the competencies that investment and wealth professionals need to exceed a high-net-worth individual or an institutional investor’s expectations.

