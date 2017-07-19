Committing to Lean Six Sigma enhances our ability to help customers optimize their EAM programs through process improvement including how their organizations need to, measure, analyze, improve and control (DMAIC) their operations.

Cohesive Solutions is proud to announce the continuation of their record for retaining the largest pool of certified Maximo consultants compared to any other Gold IBM Maximo Business Partner. Cohesive Solutions consultants hold a combined 49 certifications around Maximo, 23 of which are advanced Maximo Asset Management 7.6 certified deployment professionals. Cohesive Solutions has also been recognized for the third time by IBM as the top reseller of Maximo in the U.S.

In addition to these IBM certifications, the Cohesive leadership team championed a Lean Six Sigma program. Lean and Six Sigma are elements of a methodology focused on enhancing process efficiency and eliminating waste. Since May, ten consultants have reached their initial yellow belt certifications and are now moving on to achieve the next level green belt status.

“We launched the Lean Six Sigma education program with the goals of simultaneously enhancing our consulting skills around EAM process improvement while also enriching our consultant’s careers,” said Tom Coultas, Director of Operations at Cohesive Solutions.

“Committing to Lean Six Sigma enhances our ability to help customers optimize their EAM programs through process improvement including how their organizations need to define, measure, analyze, improve and control (DMAIC) their operations. These key elements of Performance Management and implementation methodology are cornerstones of our Maximo practice,” said George Lowry, President and CEO of Cohesive Solutions.

About Cohesive Solutions, Inc.:

Cohesive Solutions, Inc., is a leading enterprise asset management consultant, certified Premier IBM Business Partner and systems integrator. Cohesive Solutions provides business transformation and consulting services that enable organizations to achieve higher asset ROI as well as deliver a unique EPM solution, Propel, that unlocks hidden potential while aligning business performance goals. Since 1990 Cohesive Solutions has provided world class services to North American organizations. Learn more at http://www.cohesivesolutions.com/about-us/overview.