CoMED Health, a company that holds the rights to the Bioter Health brand, announced it had a successful experience at the June Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The annual ECRM event gives brand representatives the opportunity to demonstrate and discuss their products and their benefits in the presence of major retail buyers from all channels of the American nutritional products market. CoMED representatives were on hand to have discussions with these retail buyers and answer any questions they had about the products offered by the company.

“We were grateful to have this chance to have so many great discussions with some of the leading retail buyers in the American nutritional products sphere,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMED. “Each year this EPPS is one of the most important trade shows in our industry. We believe we made a great impression with the products we brought with us, and that the connections we formed with retail buyers will allow us to continue expanding our brand’s footprint throughout the country.”

Bioter Health is known for developing a variety of natural and highly effective supplements. Its URI-Kleer line, for example, is a natural solution to aid in the prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs). The products help improve overall bladder health while relieving UTI symptoms and reducing the chances of infections returning.

The brand is also known for its popular BrainChild children’s supplements, which encourage better behavior, stronger memory retention and more effective learning in children who are in school. The supplements are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and a number of other important nutrients that help young people focus better while in class.

“We are proud to offer a wide range of outstanding products, and to continue to increase the brand’s reach throughout the United States,” Martin said.

Bioter Health products are now available via Amazon.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, RevNutrition.com and an increasing number of online and retail platforms. To learn more about CoMED Health and the products offered through its brands, go to http://www.comedhealth.co.za.