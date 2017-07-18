AUDS Counter Drone Defense System With the right combination technologies, our team provides coverage to our warfighters, while they conduct their mission of protecting against those who wish all of us harm.”

Liteye Systems, Inc., provider of the AUDS counter drone defense system deployed with US military forces in combat, and Numerica Corporation, creator of robust solutions that protect our most valuable assets in mission-critical environments, have signed an exclusive partnership to develop enhanced abilities for Liteye’s counter UAS systems.

“Our team is happy to partner with Numerica as we work to continuously improve our abilities to detect, track, identify, and defeat rogue Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UASs) threatening our US forces and critical infrastructure around the world,” stated Thomas Scott, President of Liteye Systems. He added, “As the legitimate use of unmanned aircraft explodes across many industries, they become readily available for illicit use by our enemies. With the right combination technologies, our team provides coverage to our warfighters, while they conduct their mission of protecting against those who wish all of us harm.”

Over the last nine months, the AUDS system has been utilized in combat by US military, including the recent battle of Mosul where it defeated large numbers of drones flown by our enemies. Through all of this real-world experience, the team has gained significant insight on the direction the counter UAS industry needs to take so that it will stay ahead of the threat.

AUDS is a second-generation system that detects, tracks, identifies, and defeats UAS threats. The AUDS system utilizes state-of-the-art radar, precision thermal and daylight cameras, advanced video tracking, and non-kinetic defeat capabilities. AUDS is a TRL-9 level system, and is in full production. The next generation of the system is well underway and will begin testing and qualifications this August.

“Our team at Numerica is excited to partner with Liteye in the further development of the AUDS counter UAS defense system,” stated Jeff Poore, President, of Numerica. “Since our development and demonstration of counter unmanned systems capabilities with the Air Force in 2008, we have continued to advance key technologies in this domain. We are looking forward to working with Liteye to bring these technologies into the AUDS to stay ahead of drone threats as they grow in sophistication.”

About Liteye Systems (http://www.liteye.com)

Liteye Systems, Inc. is a leader in surveillance systems for protection of critical infrastructure. Their products include radars, covert thermal cameras, tactical displays, and the new AUDS counter UAS system. All Liteye solutions feature revolutionary designs that enable a broad range of military and commercial applications. Headquartered in Centennial Colorado, the company has offices in the UK and representatives worldwide.

About Numerica (http://www.numerica.us)

Since 1996, Northern Colorado-based Numerica Corporation has been a research and development small business leader solving some of the world’s most challenging information science problems. Our team of world class scientists, engineers and business professionals develop advanced mathematical algorithms and software for tracking targets, fusing data, managing uncertainty, optimizing operations, and integrating networks. Numerica’s technology solutions translate complex data streams into real-time, actionable information for U.S. Department of Defense agencies, NASA, law enforcement, and commercial customers. Numerica provides state-of-the-art solutions in the areas of air and missile defense, space situational awareness, intelligence, and law enforcement.