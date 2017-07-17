These four-day intensive training sessions offer an excellent venue for DocLink clients to receive in-depth training beyond initial implementation.

Altec Products, Inc., a leader in enterprise document management and workflow solutions, is hosting its summer DocLink Advanced Admin Training in Atlanta, Georgia. The four-day training session, which begins today and continues through Thursday, will provide attendees with the tools that will allow them to manage DocLink more efficiently and effectively.

Covering topics such as Smart Form Toolkit, Security, Event & Data Manager, Troubleshooting, and more, the training will allow DocLink users to expand their knowledge of the solution beyond day-to-day functions. The multi-day training session provides a cost-effective, hands-on opportunity to learn more about DocLink. Offering limited class size, direct interaction with Altec’s technical team, and networking opportunities to see and hear how other companies have applied the solution, attendees will leave the training with a deep, comprehensive understanding that will help them run their business and processes better.

Lori Corbino, customer care manager for Altec states, “These four-day intensive training sessions offer an excellent venue for DocLink clients to receive in-depth training beyond initial implementation. We’ve found that, as our customers experience the significant value DocLink brings to even a single department or task, they are eager to grow and expand the solution into other areas of their business. And these intensive trainings provide a cost-effective way for customers to absorb as much as they can about DocLink in a close-knit setting with their peers. DocLink is a powerful tool that can allow companies to deliver exceptional value across many business areas and we are pleased that so many of our customers are taking part in this week’s sessions.”

Altec will be hosting two additional DocLink training sessions September 18-21 and November 6-9 in Irvine, California. Registration for these events can be completed at bit.ly/AAT2017.

DocLink

DocLink allows users to fully utilize and enhance their ERP solutions to go paperless in any department – accounts payable, accounts receivable, human resources, legal, or across the entire enterprise. DocLink streamlines any business process and provides improved visibility and control to the entire document lifecycle. DocLink offers a secure, single repository to store, search for, retrieve and send all documents, effectively eliminating the need to file paper documents while improving organizational efficiency and reducing costs associated with human errors.

About Altec

Altec is a leading provider of integrated document management and workflow solutions. Its flagship product, DocLink, enables companies to capture, archive, workflow, and route any document for any process, anywhere. Connecting data for thousands of customers globally, Altec also enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP solution providers such as Epicor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP B1, and Amtech to provide the most comprehensive enterprise document management solution. Learn more at http://www.altec-inc.com.

