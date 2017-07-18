Hospice of Westchester Hosts 15th Annual Golf Invitational

Golf Invitational Co-Chairs and Sponsors: William F. Flooks, Jr., Jack Geoghegan, John Zanzarella, Michael Ciaramella, Kenneth Theobalds and Bill McLaughlin It was our largest Golf Invitational yet and we are so thankful to those who made this great day possible.

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) hosted its 15th Annual Golf Invitational at Westchester Hills Golf Club in White Plains on Tuesday, June 20. Nearly 100 local business leaders and community members played the links in support of the nonprofit healthcare agency. This year brought forth the largest field yet, with more than 20 foursomes playing in the benefit. Proceeds will support HOW’s mission of striving to provide extraordinary and dignified comfort, care and compassion to individuals and families facing any serious or life-limiting illness.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary in 2017, we are continually overwhelmed by the support we receive from the Westchester community at all of our events, including the Golf Invitational,” said Mary K. Spengler, MS, chief executive officer, HOW. “It was our largest Golf Invitational yet and we are so thankful to those who made this great day possible.”

New this year was a women’s golf clinic offered by Westchester Hills Golf Club Professionals, where participants were taught full golf swings and short game basics. The day included brunch/lunch, 18 holes of golf, a barbecue on the ninth hole, cocktail reception, awards and dinner, as well as a silent auction and raffles.

The Golf Invitational co-chairmen included Michael K. Ciaramella, Larry Dix, William F. Flooks, Jr., Jack Geoghegan, Bill McLaughlin, Tim Murphy, James P. O’Toole, Kenneth Theobalds and John Zanzarella. Hildegarde D. Becher Foundation, Inc. was the grand sponsor of the event, with Atlantic, Tomorrow’s Office; Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, Inc.; Entergy; Polchinski Memorials, Inc.; and Zanzarella Marketing also serving as sponsors. The hole-in-one contest was sponsored by Arroway Chevrolet Cadillac of Mount Kisco.

###

About Hospice of Westchester:

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) is a private, not-for-profit healthcare agency that provides skilled, compassionate and comprehensive end-of-life home care to patients diagnosed with any serious or life-limiting illness and gives support to their families and loved ones. Hospice of Westchester is located at 1025 Westchester Avenue, Suite 200, White Plains, NY. For additional information, visit http://www.hospiceofwestchester.com or call (914) 682-1484. For the latest news and updates, find HOW on Facebook.