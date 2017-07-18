IntelliSoft Group, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare credentialing, provider enrollment and contract management software, will hold its Annual User Group Meeting and Conference on August 14-15, 2017 at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA.

In addition to the opening General Session from motivation speaker and author, Kay Frances, topics for the event will highlight key functionality of the company’s IntelliCred and IntelliApp software products including:



Application Mapping/iPop

Reporting – Basic Design

Tracking the Provider Enrollment Process

Communication using IntelliCred/IntelliApp Software

IntelliReport – Advanced Features & Techniques

IntelliCred Re-credentialing

CAHQ and Us

Automation: Notifications and Scheduler

IntelliExport

WebView

Centralized Credentialing

IntelliCred Privileging Module

New Features that May Surprise You

Cleaning/Maintaining Your Database

This year’s featured Keynote Speaker is Sorin Davis, Managing Director of Industry Relations at CAQH. Sorin brings more than 35 years of experience in health insurance, healthcare management, and benefits administration.

“The annual User Group is an important step in fulfilling our commitment to exceptional customer service for our clients,” said David Aucoin, Executive Vice President of Operations of IntelliSoft Group. “Ultimately, the measure of our success is how we help our customers achieve measureable results and improve overall patient safety.”

More information on this year’s User Group can be found on the IntelliSoft Group website, http://www.intellisoftgroup.com/resources.

About IntelliSoft Group, LLC

Based in Nashua, NH, IntelliSoft Group, LLC is a leading provider of medical credentialing, provider enrollment, and contract management software in combination with CVO services. The company’s products, IntelliCred, IntelliApp and IntelliContract are used by hundreds of healthcare systems, hospitals, managed care organizations, credentials verification organizations, individual practice associations, and sub-acute healthcare organizations. IntelliSoft Group’s CVO Division, IntelliCVO, offers one of the most innovative credentials verification services available for customers that require a temporary or full-time outsourcing option. Learn more by visiting the IntelliSoft Group website at http://www.intellisoftgroup.com/.