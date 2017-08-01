N&C Inc. Raises $275,000 from State of Maryland to Fuel Growth

Better advocacy through intelligent technology We are pleased to provide assistance to N&C and help take this company to the next level,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We look forward to seeing them invest, expand, and create new jobs in Baltimore City.

N&C Inc., a provider of tools that help advocates analyze complex content, discover insights, and better represent the interest of their clients and stakeholders, announced that the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority (MSBDFA) has led a $275,000 equity financing round. MSBDFA is a financing program of the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s primary economic development agency.

With initial customers subscribed to N&C’s regulatory analytics solution Regendus and a growing portfolio of enterprise sales opportunities in the pipeline, the company expects the new funding will ensure N&C capitalizes on key revenue opportunities in the near term, while continuing to advance exciting new market initiatives.

“This new funding round represents a strong vote of confidence from an important investor and comes at a time when N&C is poised for significant growth,” said John Davis II, the company’s founder and CEO. “We are pushing into the market with prestigious partners including IBM to apply world-class analytics technology that saves customers significant time and money, while providing new levels of business intelligence.”

“I want to express my appreciation to Meridian Management Group (MMG) for leading the investment on behalf of MSBDFA,” Davis added. “This latest syndicate of Baltimore-based investors for N&C, including The Harbor Bank of Maryland, demonstrates a commitment to creating great new job opportunities in advanced technology fields for residents in and around the city.”

“We are pleased to provide assistance to N&C and help take this company to the next level,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill. “We look forward to seeing them invest, expand, and create new jobs in Baltimore City.”

About Meridian Management Group

Meridian Management Group is a professional asset manager for economic development and private equity funds, financing and fostering small and medium sized businesses. MMG provide clients essential resources needed to grow, succeed and leverage opportunities. The firm also provides strategic management consulting services through its affiliate company, Morgan Advisory Group. For more information visit http://mmgcapitalgroup.com.

About N&C Inc.

N&C’s solutions automate time-consuming manual processes for analysts and subject matter experts, freeing up professionals to focus on what they do best -- creatively conquering important business and policy challenges. Whether it’s influencing a proposed regulation, building a coalition of interest groups, or anticipating governance risks, N&C’s products provide users with world-class intelligence. For more info visit http://www.regendus.com.