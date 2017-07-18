The two and a half day conference draws in hundreds of attendees with a lineup of the nation’s top industry professionals providing balanced perspectives and updates on the hottest topics in asbestos and toxic tort litigation. The conference’s carefully designed agenda includes renowned plaintiff and defense attorneys, in-house counsel, insurance professionals, judges and industry experts.

Conference Chairs:

Perry J. Browder, Esq., Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, Alton, IL

Nina Lynn Caroselli, Esq., Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH

John B. Manning, Esq., Manion Gaynor & Manning LLP, Boston, MA

Joseph F. Rice, Esq., Motley Rice LLC, Mt. Pleasant, SC

Panel discussions will focus on:

National Trends Driving Asbestos Litigation

Mesothelioma Update and Lung Cancer Update

The Judicial Roundtable

Mock Trial Presentations Before Live Jurors

The Most Active Jurisdictions and Emerging Jurisdictions

Evaluating Industrial Hygiene Conclusions

In-House Counsel and Insurance Perspectives

Update on Talc Litigation

Settlement Dynamics and Negotiation Strategies

The conference also includes a Women in Business Lunch which has become a Perrin Conferences’ signature event that features compelling discussions and is always well-attended.

In addition to exclusive learning, information sharing, and networking opportunities, CLE Accreditation and CE Adjuster Accreditation for this conference will be provided as requested by attendees, including an hour of ethics.

