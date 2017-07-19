Alogent and MEA Join Forces to Offer Mobile Remote Deposit Capture

Alogent and MEA Financial Enterprises LLC today announced a new partnership to make Alogent’s QwikDeposit ToGo mobile remote deposit capture (mRDC) solutions available to MEA’s financial institution clients.

MEA provides mobile banking platform solutions to over 300 clients nationwide. QwikDeposit ToGo will be embedded seamlessly into MEA’s services, along with Alogent’s advanced technology for detecting fraudulent, duplicative and counterfeit checks.

“We’re excited to incorporate solutions from Alogent because of their proven product functionality, excellence in delivery and performance, and solid reputation among community institutions,” said MEA President & CEO Ed W. Rhea. “Our clients can now choose a next generation mRDC solution that flexibly supports their specific business rules.”

MEA’s clients will also benefit from the partnership by having access to a stable, reliable mRDC provider with a track record for continuous innovation. MEA expects client growth as more and more community banks and credit unions move quickly to offer or upgrade mRDC.

Alogent CEO Dede Wakefield added, “Technology that provides in-demand services is critical for forward-thinking financial institutions. By partnering with MEA Financial, a high-value-added provider, we are able to help many additional community banks and credit unions meet their strategic goals.”

About MEA Financial Enterprises, llc

MEA provides complete software solutions, including mobile banking, to small and medium sized community financial institutions. We leverage their expert knowledge in the industry’s software needs to provide market leading solutions. MEA’s solutions are not only technically advanced, but provide superior functionality, are easy to integrate, and offer enhanced levels of cost efficiency. With these solutions, we work towards the goal of helping our clients grow revenue and gain a competitive edge by enhancing their customers’ satisfaction. More information about MEA can be found at http://www.meafinancial.com.

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content management and digital account opening solutions to financial institutions, currently including over 2,200 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our solutions are versatile, scalable, user-friendly, and exceptionally stable. Because of our relentless focus on innovation, our clients consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about the new Alogent—a successful merger between the former Bluepoint Solutions and the former Alogent Corporation—at http://www.alogent.com.