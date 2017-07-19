Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC, one of the nation's leading importers representing major suppliers from around the world, today announced it had engaged Boca Raton-based MoreVisibility to provide technical and creative services for its new website http://www.shawross.com

"We have been extremely impressed with MoreVisibility’ s design capabilities, and we want to have them maintain the site to keep it current and fresh as possible,” said Nick James, Shaw-Ross Vice President/Senior Brand Manager. “Our collaborative effort created, what we all consider, the wine and spirits industries best-in-class site, and we are confident they will not only achieve those goals but continue to pursue and maximize an organic strategy for better search engine optimization (SEO) results.”

According to MoreVisibility Executive Vice President, Danielle Leitch, they will be responsible for several maintenance services including:



Updating product pages and site content

Fixing any technical issues with the host server or email server

Strategizing and implementing SEO practices to gain more organic visibility

The B2B site offers the industry a comprehensive overview of the Company’s wine, spirits, and sake brands along with its premium wine division, The Lineage Collection. Users can also get a complete look at the Company’s leadership, extensive capabilities, and its wide-ranging distributor network.

About Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC

Founded in 1968 as a wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross has grown into one of the nation's leading importers representing leading suppliers from around the world. Shaw-Ross continues to evolve its portfolio to keep ahead of the ever-changing wine and spirits. For additional information go to http://www.shawross.com

About MoreVisibility

Founded in 1999 and based in Boca Raton, FL, MoreVisibility is one of the nation's leading interactive marketing agencies specializing in Search Engine Optimization, Search Engine Marketing, Google Analytics, Design, and Social Media. For over 17 years, MoreVisibility has helped hundreds of businesses with their online marketing needs. From 2005 to 2010, the agency was named in the Inc. 500 / Inc. 5000 list of the nations’ fastest-growing, privately-owned firms. MoreVisibility is also proud to be a Premier Google Partner for AdWords, Google Analytics Certified Partner, Google Tag Manager Certified Partner and Bing Ads Accredited Professional.

MoreVisibility boasts high client retention through a team of 45 senior professionals who deliver superior performance and measurable results. Notable clients served include: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Memorial Healthcare System, Miami Dolphins, Direct Marketing Association (DMA), and Boise State University. MoreVisibility can be found on the web at http://www.MoreVisibility.com.

EDITORS NOTE: Imagery and sample requests can be made through Peter Nasca at the above address.