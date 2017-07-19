The NADDI organization’s strength is built on networking and education between all stakeholders involved in the ongoing drug epidemic… It’s always a pleasure to present because we receive such a warm welcome from the PAINWeek attendees.

PAINWeek®—the largest US pain conference for frontline practitioners—is celebrating its 11th annual meeting. Rejoining the conference will be the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI). Lisa McElhaney, President of NADDI, said, “The National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators is pleased to continue our partnership with PAINWeek, presenting for the 7th year. PAINWeek provides NADDI with an opportunity to reach frontline practitioners during a time when opioid misuse and abuse is ravaging our nation. NADDI is delighted to present PAINWeek attendees with a variety of up-to-date topics that will help to educate them in aspects of the current drug diversion trends and encourage them to spread the information to their colleagues in the field. The NADDI organization’s strength is built on networking and education between all stakeholders involved in the ongoing drug epidemic, and our healthcare partners are a very important part of that fight. It’s always a pleasure to present because we receive such a warm welcome from the PAINWeek attendees."

The NADDI track, presented on Thursday, September 7, will include these sessions: Data Fiction—Do We Make Life and Death Decisions Based on Bad Data?; Algorithms and Opioid Dosing Watch Lists; Balanced Pain Management & Overdose Prevention Strategies: Where Are We Now?; Opioid Counterfeits; and Pain Practice Check-Up, which examines how law enforcement uses deviations from Standards and Practices as probable cause for search warrants.

Convening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas September 5-9, PAINWeek 2017 expects to welcome over 2300 physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other healthcare professionals for a comprehensive program of course offerings, satellite events, and exhibits. Additionally, over 100 exhibitors will be participating at the Exhibit Hall, commencing with the traditional Welcome Reception on Wednesday evening.

Peruse the Schedule at a Glance, available at painweek.org/schedule, for a comprehensive overview of tracks and courses. As at prior PAINWeek conferences, the 2017 curriculum will feature a wealth of course concentrations, including behavioral pain management, health coaching, interventional pain management, master classes, medical/legal, neurology, palliative care, pharmacotherapy, physical therapy, as well as special interest sessions such as Born to Be Wild: Music Therapy Applications for Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome; and Low Pressure Sinus Headache: Where is the Leak?

The PAINWeek curriculum now encompasses over 120 CE/CME course hours, enabling attendees to earn up to 35.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits.

A registration discount is available until the end of this month. For more information or to register, visit http://www.painweek.org.

Global Education Group focuses on producing partnership-based CME for healthcare practitioners. The Global team works with a select group of medical education companies, associations, academic institutions and healthcare facilities to develop and accredit live healthcare conferences and workshops as well as online activities. With each partnership or joint providership, Global brings accreditation expertise, project management excellence and grant funding intelligence. Based in Littleton, Colo., Global has accreditation with commendation from the ACCME. Global also holds accreditations to offer continuing education for nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians, dentists and psychologists.