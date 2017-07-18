Jelastic Strengthens Cloud Hosting Offering in Germany with Linevast

We believe this alliance will help Linevast to meet evolving requirements of their customers reducing complexity during application development and lifecycle management.

Jelastic, Elastic PaaS with a rich web UI, automatic vertical and horizontal scaling and integrated wide stack of popular applications available in one click, announced partnership with Linevast, German hosting service provider.

"Our partnership with Linevast is aimed to broaden Jelastic presence on the German market, providing simplicity, scalability, and high-quality cloud hosting services for developers. We believe this alliance will help Linevast to meet evolving requirements of their customers reducing complexity during application development and lifecycle management," commented Ruslan Synytsky, Jelastic CEO and Co-Founder.

Linevast stopped their choice at Jelastic PaaS due to an overwhelming pack of providing benefits, such as: a great number of managed containers, support of Docker containers, built-in marketplace with more than 100 available applications, out of the box integration of most popular billing systems, multi-datacenter management, built-in metering, monitoring and troubleshooting tools.

"We provide only the best products to our clients all over the world and searched for a PaaS-Solution that meets our high quality demands in terms of scalability, high availability and competitive performance. With Jelastic, we found a strong partner to offer a great product which makes life easier for our customers," said Valentin Küpper, Linevast CEO.

From now, Linevast can compete with hosting giants, offering such rock-solid advantages for enterprises, startups and developers:



PaaS and CaaS offering with handy UI

24/7 support in German and English

highly-available datacenter in Germany

backups by default

DDOS-protection

high skilled staff for providing managed services

various payment methods (Paysafecard, PayPal, Bank Transfer, Sofort, Bitpay, Sepa)

Customers can register at Linevast powered by Jelastic for a 14 days free trial.

About Jelastic

Jelastic is a cloud platform for developing, scaling and managing hosted applications. Jelastic cooperates with trusted partners around the globe, and help them to reach local communities as well as to deliver high-quality solution for IT companies in local regions.The platform provides certified containers for Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Python and .NET and the ability to use custom Docker containers. Jelastic offers agile deployment models without coding to proprietary APIs, flexible automatic scaling for stateless and stateful applications, collaboration, access control, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery, built-in billing and business analytics tools while driving down TCO with high density and hardware utilization.

For more information, visit https://jelastic.com/

About Linevast

Linevast offers a wide range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centres, dedicated servers and storage solutions, all of the provided services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.

More information https://linevast.de