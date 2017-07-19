First Centennial Mortgage is Expanding in Arizona

First Centennial Mortgage is thrilled to announce the opening of their new branch location in Chandler, Arizona. The new office is located at 1820 East Ray Road, Suite A109, Chandler, AZ 85225.

The new Chandler branch offers experienced loan officers who understand the local market and can help clients with their financial and mortgage needs. This branch is managed by highly-respected branch managers Rick Doran, Steve Appel and Angela Green.

“With our new branch in Chandler, we are pleased to now have a presence in the Southwest and Arizona and introduce the First Centennial Mortgage brand and our competitive products and services to the residents and business owners of the vibrant community,” said Steven McCormick, President of First Centennial Mortgage.

We’re excited to also welcome our new Director of Business Development – Southwest Region, Steven Schulze who will continue to grow First Centennial Mortgage’s presence in the South. First Centennial Mortgage is known for providing their clients with a variety of loan products, competitive rates, industry-leading underwriting turn times and a highly-efficient loan process and support team.

First Centennial Mortgage currently has offices in Illinois, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

About First Centennial Mortgage

First Centennial Mortgage is a family owned mortgage lender headquartered in Aurora, Illinois. Founded in 1995, brothers Steven and David McCormick have grown their mortgage firm from a simple mortgage broker to a multi-office mortgage banking powerhouse currently licensed to do business in 10 states. All loan processing, underwriting, closing and funding is done in house.

The company has been named one of the Top 100 mortgage companies by Mortgage Executive Magazine, one of the Top 10 Most Dependable Lenders in the country by Goldline Research in Forbes Magazine, and a Top 100 Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. For more information, visit our website at http://www.GoFCM.com, “Like” us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/GoFCM/, follow us on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/first-centennial-mortgage-corporation/ and follow us on Twitter @firstcentennial.

###