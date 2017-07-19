Kentucky Selects AstroTurf for New Stadium

The field itself will be an important piece of this new facility, and after careful evaluation it became clear that an AstroTurf baseball field was the right choice for our program.

The University of Kentucky has an ambitious plan to build one of the premier stadiums in all of college baseball. Now they’ve chosen the premier provider of college baseball turf systems to supply the playing field - AstroTurf®.

UK broke ground on the project back in March, with construction expected to take between 18 and 20 months. When the impressive new stadium opens in the fall of 2018, it will feature a cutting edge artificial surface from AstroTurf’s Diamond Series product line. The Diamond Series includes multiple artificial turf components that have been specifically engineered to emulate the look, feel, and performance of both the grass and clay portions of a baseball field. Diamond Series turf systems from AstroTurf are well known throughout college baseball for delivering the ultimate in playability, durability and ballpark aesthetics.

“We are very excited about the new stadium build and what it will mean for our students, coaches, and fans,” said UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart. “The field itself will be an important piece of this new facility, and after careful evaluation it became clear that an AstroTurf baseball field was the right choice for our program.”

Plans for the yet-to-be-named stadium call for permanent seating for 4,000 fans with temporary modifications available to boost that number to 7,000 for tournaments and other special events. There will be a bevy of modern amenities, highlighted by several suites and a new club area. Team facilities will include locker rooms, a player’s lounge, coach’s offices, and indoor batting and pitching areas.

The kick-off for this new stadium coincided with one of the Wildcats’ best seasons in recent memory. Under first-year head coach Nick Mingione, the UK baseball team racked up 43 wins, the fourth-best total in school history. They also made it to the NCAA Super Regionals, a feat unrivaled by any previous Wildcat squad.

AstroTurf is no stranger to successful Division I baseball programs. Since 2009, more D1 schools have chosen AstroTurf baseball fields than all other artificial turf brands combined. In addition to closely replicating the appearance and performance of their natural grass and clay counterparts, these playing surfaces require far less maintenance and provide much better drainage in the face of inclement weather. AstroTurf synthetic turf baseball surfaces can be found all over the country, including at Hawkins Field, home of the 2014 College World Series Champion Vanderbilt Commodores.

