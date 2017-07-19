OVC, Inc. Celebrates Business Milestone

OVC Lawyer Marketing OVC has enjoyed nine years of growth and we could not be prouder with the direction of the business as we begin our tenth year in business - Founder and CEO, Greg Wildman

Earlier this spring the online marketing firm, OVC Inc., celebrated its ninth year of providing specialized products and services for attorneys and law firms in need of a powerful online presence. The company’s anniversary took place on May 28, 2017.

Over the years, OVC, Inc. developed a series of strategic relationships with both local and national organizations, including the DuPage County Bar Association and Kane County Bar Association. As these relationships grew, the company added services and products that enhanced Search Engine Optimization for clients including legal directory partnerships and blogs. Writers with legal industry experience and/or English backgrounds, marketers, SEO experts and social media gurus joined the team, allowing OVC Inc. to provide complete marketing programs for law firms across Illinois and throughout the United States. The company currently serves clients in 14 states.

“OVC has enjoyed nine years of growth and we could not be prouder with the direction of the business as we begin our tenth year in business,” stated Greg Wildman, OVC Founder and CEO. “We owe our success to the effort of the entire team, as well as to our clients and the confidence they have in us to provide superior service.”

In an effort to continue strengthening its strategic relationships within the legal industry, OVC frequently sponsors “Happy Hour” gatherings at both DuPage County and Kane County Bar Association events. These events allow OVC the opportunity to create a social environment for members of the legal community in which to meet, discuss new and ongoing issues in the field or simply relax. They are but a small way of giving back to the industry that helped OVC grow and succeed the past nine years.

Started in 2008 as Online Video Concepts, LLC, the company changed its name to OVC Inc. in 2013 to more accurately reflect the full range of products and services it offers beyond video. The company has grown to feature a workforce of over 40 employees and subcontractors, including 14 full-time professionals. The company has developed a secure platform for marketing communications and strives to be on the cutting edge of search engine optimization and technology.

About OVC, Inc.:

