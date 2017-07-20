Allegro Development Corp., a leading provider of commodity management software, announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Indra, one of the main global consulting and technology companies, to provide a range of services to firms involved in commodity trading and risk management (CTRM).

Allegro and Indra first signed an agreement nearly a decade ago. During this time, the companies have worked together to serve customers the world over, including in the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Now, the strategic partnership has been enhanced so that Indra will implement and support Allegro Horizon, a commodity trading and risk management software system for mid- and large-size companies across the commodity landscape globally.

Customers of both companies will gain important benefits in their operations. Allegro's CTRM software can improve business visibility and margins, while reducing the costs of commodity trading and risk management software ownership.

Indra has a presence in more than 140 countries, and, with Allegro's growing international presence, the two companies will be more prepared than at any prior point in their relationship to manage CTRM rollouts around the globe. A highlight of the partnership is the fact that it takes full advantage of the partners' local knowledge and expertise. Because of the partnership's geographic reach, Indra and Allegro will be better suited to oversee extension development, reporting, interfacing and end-to-end implementations, as well as to provide maintenance and support after projects go live.

Jonathan English, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Allegro:

"We simply couldn't ask for a better partner than Indra. Clearly, they have the world's regions covered with their technology professionals. But that's only scratching the surface of what Indra provides. They are experts with the Allegro solution. They understand what customers need, and they bring deep, broad experience to every project. They also know the challenges that must be overcome to succeed in today's ever-changing commodity business. All of us at Allegro are very excited about this new chapter in our partnership."

Leonardo Benitez, Director of Utilities, Indra:

"Having worked with Allegro since 2008, we fully understand the capabilities of its CTRM platform and how it can benefit customers. The entire Indra team is extraordinarily excited to continue this relationship, but the true beneficiaries will be the commodity buyers, sellers, producers and consumers who need an industry-leading solution to enhance their businesses."

About Allegro

Allegro is a global leader in commodity trading and risk management software for power and gas utilities, refiners, producers, traders and commodity consumers, providing position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance. With more than three decades of industry experience, Allegro's enterprise platform drives profitability and efficiency across front, middle and back offices, while managing the complex logistics associated with physical commodities. Headquartered in Dallas, Allegro has offices in London, Singapore, Calgary, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta and Zurich, along with a global network of partners. For more information, visit http://www.allegrodev.com.

About Indra

Indra is one of the main global consulting and technology companies and the technology partner for core business operations of its clients' businesses throughout the world. It offers a comprehensive range of proprietary solutions and cutting edge services with a high added value in technology, which adds to a unique culture that is reliable, flexible and adaptable to its clients' needs. Indra is a world leader in the development of comprehensive technological solutions in fields such as Defense & Security, Transport & Traffic, Energy & Industry, Telecommunications & Media, Financial Services and Public Administrations & Healthcare. Through its Minsait unit, it provides a response to the challenges of digital transformation. In 2016, it reported revenues of €2,709m, had a workforce of 34,000 professionals, a local presence in 46 countries, and sales operations in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.indracompany.com/en.