ALP Nutrition®, a German company that specializes in providing naturally sourced nutritional products, announced it had a successful several days at the recent Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin Efficient Program Planning Session (EPPS) in Chandler, Arizona.

The annual ECRM event allows brand representatives to meet with major retail buyers in the American nutritional products market. At the Arizona event, ALP Nutrition representatives presented information about a variety of their products and were able to answer questions posed by retail buyers.

“We were pleased to take part in last month’s EPPS trade show in Arizona,” said Dr. Oliver Schnorr of ALP Nutrition. “It was a tremendous opportunity for our brand to create some crucial connections with retail buyers in the United States, which will in turn allow us to continue to expand and find more success with our marketing endeavors. We believe the event was a big success for our company and are excited to move forward from here.”

ALP Nutrition presented several products at the event, including its supplements ALP Sport, Beauty, Carnitin and Protect. Each of these four products provides a different range of benefits to help users get the most out of their physical and mental performance.

ALP Beauty uses collagen, hyaluronic acid and other organic ingredients to reduce wrinkles and other visual aging signs while firming up the skin and showing off its natural beauty. ALP Sport boosts athletic performance by reducing recovery times. ALP Carnitin provides vitamins E and C along with L-carnitin (as Carnipure®) to assist people currently on low-calorie diets. Finally, ALP Protect provides important micronutrients to the brain, which helps in reducing potential damage in the forms of anxiety, oxidative stress, environmental conditions and genetic predispositions.

“We believe that thanks to the connections we made at the EPPS event, we will be able to reach out to more customers than ever,” said Dr. Schnorr. “We are already looking forward to the next ECRM event.”

For more information on ALP Nutrition and its range of nutritional supplements and products, visit its brand page on Amazon.com