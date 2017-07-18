“Over the past year, our publisher customer base has multiplied as many seek to bridge the modern video technology gap to keep up with the cut-throat pace of the industry." said Ron Dick, CEO of Cedato.

Cedato, the leading programmatic operating system for video, today announces the launch of its Cedato for Publishers video technology stack. The new platform is designed to give mid-sized publishers a simple to implement, all in-one programmatic solution for delivering and monetizing video across any screen and content, optimized for viewing experience and business results, on a transparent SaaS model.

Cedato's video tech stack includes all the building blocks publishers need to run modern video programmatically: a smart and lightweight cross-screen video player capable of delivering video content and ads to any device and placement; video ad server powered by Cedato's hybrid video header bidding engine and predictive algorithms that automatically boost engagement and yield; unique Outstream video units as well as an open API for creating custom formats; and a self-serve UI for easy management and control. The solution is easy to implement with a single tag.

Contrary to legacy waterfall solutions, Cedato's video tech stack enables publishers to easily optimize yield from all their demand sources simultaneously in low latency. Cedato's powerful video header bidding was specifically designed to overcome the unique challenges of programmatic video, and automatically optimizes across direct-sold campaigns, programmatic and tag based sources. Publishers can also access additional demand through the CedatoX private video marketplace, which connects hundreds of media platforms and programmatic advertisers.

“Over the past year, our publisher customer base has multiplied as many seek to bridge the modern video technology gap to keep up with the cut-throat pace of the industry," said Ron Dick, CEO of Cedato. "This latest evolution of our platform enables publishers of all sizes to enjoy the benefits of modern programmatic video, without the hassle, while keeping them one step ahead of the curve."

A recent epaper released by Cedato offers additional insight to the challenges faced by mid-sized and smaller publishers, and the possible solutions to overcome them.

About Cedato

Cedato is a programmatic operating system for modern video, offering publishers and advertisers a comprehensive SaaS-based video technology stack, enhancing value and viewing experience. Cedato also operates one of the fastest growing private video marketplaces that powers over 15B video impressions each month over 2 million sites and apps, across mobile, web and connected TV. The company operates out of NY and Tel Aviv, and was recognized by Frost and Sullivan and Red Herring for growth and leadership. For more information visit http://www.cedato.com or follow on Twitter at @CedatoTech.