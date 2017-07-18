New eLearning Industry Webinar Series to Offer L&D Insight with Impact

The insights shared in this webinar will help companies ensure that no learner is left behind.

The prominent online eLearning Industry community’s first webinar, presented by leading corporate LMS provider Docebo, will address the steps required to unlock the potential of extended enterprise training. The one-hour webinar will take place on July 26, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT.

“Extended enterprise training is critical for companies who aim to squeeze the maximum ROI out of their eLearning activities,” says Christopher Pappas, founder of eLearning Industry. “The insights shared in this webinar will help companies ensure that no learner is left behind.”

The eLearning Industry community shares valuable and relevant content with learning and development professionals, and the launch of its new webinar series will extend these efforts even further.

The inaugural webinar, titled Extended Enterprise Learning: The Key to Delivering Measurable Business Impact, is free to all attendees and draws upon recent research conducted by leading analysts and research firms in the industry.

Some key topics will include:



How organizations are increasingly viewing their training efforts across internal, partner, customer, and member audiences holistically

Establishing closed-loop learning across the extended enterprise

Measuring the business impacts - financial and otherwise - that flow from a robust extended enterprise learning program

How to establish a successful extended enterprise learning strategy from people, process, and technology perspectives

“There are few companies that can say their external audiences receive the same quality of training as their employees,” notes Paul Leavoy, Docebo Content Manager, who will be co-presenting the webinar with Corey Marcel, Docebo Director of Sales.

“As a result, increasingly there are those who are realizing that the extended enterprise is an area full of untapped potential for improving business performance.”

This is a must-see webinar for learning professionals who aim to deliver strategic and aligned training programs across their extended enterprise. Those interested should register to reserve a spot today.

About eLearning Industry

eLearning Industry is a network-based media and publishing company founded in 2012. It is the largest online community of eLearning professionals in the industry, and was created first and foremost as a knowledge-sharing platform to help eLearning professionals and instructional designers connect in a safe online community where they can stay up to date with the latest industry news and technologies, and find projects or jobs. Visit http://www.elearningindustry.com

About Docebo

Docebo is a global enterprise learning management platform used in more than 80 countries and offered in over 30 languages. Established in 2005, Docebo (Latin for “I will teach”) offers a learning ecosystem for companies and their employees, partners and customers that is designed to increase performance and learning engagement. Docebo is a learner-centric technology, embraced for its ease of use, elegance and ability to blend coaching with social and formal learning. Experience Docebo today with a free 14-day trial.