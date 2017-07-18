Iron Works Village - 136 Homes Come To Englewood These houses use principles of historic neighborhoods in a modern way. They honor the historic shapes of houses. But they have open floor plans and use modern technologies.

Iron Works Village is a 136-unit mixed density neighborhood featuring single family, town home and duplex residences starting in the mid $300s. The neighborhood’s Englewood location addresses the lack of for-sale, transit-oriented options in this desirable area.

Pre-sales begin July 16. Site work is nearly complete, with water, sewer, and storm sewer installed. Building foundations are expected to begin next month, and delivery of homes is expected to start in early 2018.

Pel-Ona Architects and Urbanists, and BLVD Builders designed Iron Works Village to respectfully repurpose the site and tie Iron Works Village into existing surrounding neighborhoods, so there is a connectivity to the past and future. Their designs honor the shapes and spaces typical of historic homes yet incorporate modern touches.

Iron Works Village was created with new urbanist practices, featuring wide front porches, tree-lined, narrow streetscapes, and walkability. Inside, the homes have open floor plans and a tremendous amount of natural light. The simple and timeless design includes granite, stainless steel, and elegant, durable wood plank floors as standard finishes. Iron Works Village was built to meet or exceed industry standards for energy efficiency, with tankless water heaters, high-efficiency furnaces, and LED lighting in every home.

Pel-Ona Architects and Urbanists co-founder Korkut Onaran comments, “The homes at Iron Works are street-facing and community-oriented. What we believe in crafting these plans is there needs to be some unity in the heart of the house.” Co-founder Ronnie Pelusio adds, “These houses use principles of historic neighborhoods in a modern way. They honor the historic shapes of houses. But they have open floor plans and use modern technologies and building assemblies that live up to current-day sustainability needs.”

Iron Works Village sits on the site of the former General Iron foundry, which was a vital part of the development of Denver, Englewood and the entire Front Range. General Iron was the center of Denver and Englewood’s industry during the 20th century, and is now being reimagined as the center of Englewood’s residential life for the 21st century.

