EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, today announced the release of Ultra Librarian® desktop software version 8.2 and an expanded library giving designers access to symbols, footprints, and 3D models for over 12 million parts. “This is the first collaborative development effort for the Ultra Librarian desktop software since EMA acquired Accelerated Designs,” said Manny Marcano, president and CEO of EMA. “This allowed us to very quickly enhance the software to give our customers faster part creation and higher fidelity output with a significant reduction in download size.”

The latest release of the desktop software uses innovative techniques to extract datasheet information into the part building process. Users can load the datasheet into the Ultra Librarian desktop software, extract the information they need to create the part, and copy it directly into the software. One such function allows a user to select a pin list table from the PDF and copy the contents into the symbol creation software. Another allows overlaying the datasheet image of a footprint on top of the software created footprint as an added quality assurance step. These types of copy/paste operations speed creation of symbols and footprints providing unparalleled accuracy of component creation based on manufacturer data. “Accuracy of data collection is always a critical facet of creating parts, but has historically been prone to error since the data is often manually entered,” said Marcano. “These new techniques allow a user to quickly specify the data required and get the information into the software correctly.”

The internal library team is also a user of the Ultra Librarian desktop software, and this new capability has helped them create parts at a faster-than-ever rate, bringing the library size to over twelve million parts. This addition of several million parts includes some of the latest parts from companies like Analog Devices, AVX, Cypress, Freescale, Infineon, Linear Technology, Samtec, Samsung, Texas Instruments, Vishay, and more.

For more information about the Ultra Librarian desktop software or how to get parts from Ultra Librarian, go to http://www.ultralibrarian.com/products/desktop or call 585.334.6001.

About Ultra Librarian

Ultra Librarian® is a comprehensive electronic component solution for PCB design. http://www.UltraLibrarian.com allows visitors to search a database of over 40 million components to make part selection and sourcing decisions. Registered users can download pre-authored and verified components from the world’s largest database of over 12 million CAD neutral library parts. Symbols, footprints, and 3D models from over 400 manufacturers can be exported to over 20 different CAD tools. Library creation software includes templates for over 600 part types and allows easy customization and export to the same 20+ CAD tools. Ultra Librarian is owned by EMA Design Automation. Visit http://www.UltraLibrarian.com for more information.

About EMA Design Automation, Inc.

EMA Design Automation is a trailblazer in product development solutions offering a complete range of EDA tools, PLM integrations, services, training, and technical support. EMA is a Cadence® Channel Partner serving all of North America. EMA develops Ultra Librarian®, TimingDesigner®, CircuitSpace®, CIP™, EDABuilder®, and a host of custom solutions to enhance the OrCAD products, and all are distributed through a worldwide network of value added resellers. EMA is a privately held corporation headquartered in Rochester, New York. Visit EMA at http://www.ema-eda.com for more information.

