GTEC's Celebrates Three Years in Port Arthur

Golden Triangle Emergency Center is celebrating three years at its Port Arthur, Texas location. GTEC is located at 8035 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77640 and provides the gold standard in twenty-four hour emergency medical care. The three year anniversary is an exciting milestone signifying GTEC's contributions to the local community.

In the three years that Golden Triangle Emergency Center has been operating in Port Arthur it has been active in a number of charity and fundraising events including the recent charity golf tournament, which is an annual event to benefit the local branch of the United Way. GTEC Port Arthur also provides scholarships for RN and LVN nursing students, and hosts health awareness field trips for elementary school students.

In November of 2016 the Port Arthur facility was selected as Business of the Month during November by the Nederland Chamber of Commerce. This award was in recognition for GTEC Port Arthur’s on-going commitment to community service as well as its excellence in emergency medical care.

Golden Triangle Emergency Center sets the Gold Standard in emergency care. GTEC provides concierge-level care to the communities it serves with state-of-the-art facilities, short wait times, and steadfast commitment to patient care. GTEC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and treats all major and minor health emergencies.