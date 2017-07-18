Beth Netter MD: Breath as Medicine Can Help Relieve Physician Burnout

Alternate Nostril Breathing The practical teachings of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine taught at The American Meditation Institute have helped many physicians to recuperate from burnout and to live happier, healthier and more rewarding lives. --Beth Netter MD

To help relieve physician burnout symptoms, holistic physician and acupuncturist Beth Netter, MD will present a lecture on “Breath as Medicine” during the 9th annual American Meditation Institute CME conference on October 24-28, 2017, at the Cranwell Resort and Spa in Lenox, Massachusetts. Entitled “The Heart and Science of Yoga,” this 30 CME mind/body medicine physician training is accredited through the Albany Medical College Office of Continuing Medical Education.

Now in its ninth year of providing physicians continuing medical education credits, The American Meditation Institute (AMI) will present a comprehensive curriculum of Yoga Science practices designed to help reduce and prevent the effects of stress and physician burnout by teaching conference attendees how to make discriminating, health-affirming lifestyle choices. In turn, physicians will become qualified to teach these same skills to their patients.

Yogic breathing is a fundamental practice of Yoga Science. Dr. Netter’s “Breath as Medicine” presentation will address the importance of diaphragmatic breathing as a means to optimize blood flow, provide sufficient oxygen to the body, improve heart-rate variability and calm and focus the mind. The complete (three-part) yogic breath will be demonstrated and practiced by all conference attendees. Recent medical studies have acknowledged that by stimulating the vagus nerve, yogic breathing techniques can increase neurotransmitters in the brain that reduce anxiety and depression.

Presenter Beth Netter MD is a holistic physician and acupuncturist in Albany, New York. She graduated from the University at Buffalo’s School of Biomedical Sciences, and completed her residency in anesthesiology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Netter is an AMI certified meditational therapist, and currently serves as Chair of the AMI Medical Education Department.

As part of AMI’s “Yoga of Medicine” program, this 30 CME conference is dedicated to providing quality, comprehensive and evidence-based education. Topics will include AMI Meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, mantra science, Yoga psychology, mind function optimization, nutrition, Functional Medicine, Epigenomics, Ayurveda, easy-gentle yoga, lymph system detoxification, how to relieve Trauma, PTSD, stress and burnout, and an understanding of the chakra system as a diagnostic tool.

The devotion, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty will combine to create a dynamic and interactive course for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as holistic mind/body medicine. In addition to Beth Netter MD, presenters will include faculty director Leonard Perlmutter, AMI founder, meditational therapist and award-winning author; Mark Pettus MD, Director of Medical Education and Population Health at Berkshire Health Systems; Anthony Santilli MD, board-certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Prashant Kaushik MD, board-certified Rheumatologist; Sara Lazar PhD, instructor in the Department of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Researcher in the Psychiatry Department at Massachusetts General Hospital; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Jyothi Bhatt BAMS, Ayurvedic practitioner and faculty member of Kripalu School of Ayurveda and Physician’s Assistant at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center; Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, noted author and psychologist and Chair of The American Meditation Institute's Psychological Education Department; and Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, faculty member of The American Meditation Institute.

Dr. Netter passionately observes, “Physicians are caring in so many relationships--with staff, patients, family, friends, pets, home and plants. Where are they caring for themselves? We’re taught that we need to care for ourselves in order to care for others, but there’s no real education in that. This CME conference on Yoga Science brings a 5,000-year-old educational body of knowledge into modern day life that’s user-friendly, time-tested and science-based. It’s a practical and doable program for dealing with the debilitating effects of stress, illness and burnout. This teaching helps physicians re-engage their lives, their families and their work with a new confidence and an alignment with who they truly are.”

Since 2009, when this conference was first offered, numerous medical pioneers and healthcare professionals such as Mehmet Oz MD, Dean Ornish MD and Bernie Siegel MD have endorsed AMI’s core curriculum. Previous conference attendees have also noted that the material presented has made a beneficial impact toward their personal and professional efforts at self-care.

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind/body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes “Transformation,” a bi-monthly journal of meditation as holistic mind/body medicine. Call 800.234.5115 for a mail or email subscription.

