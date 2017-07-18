For Immediate Release: American Institute of Artificial Intelligence announces alliance with Leathwaite to help provide business executives with A.I. market insight and education.

Al Naqvi, professor and CEO of American Institute of A.I. said, “Our institute is dedicated to providing guidance and training to C-Level executives on the responsible and effective adoption of A.I. solutions, and we were honored when we were approached by Leathwaite and asked to help them deliver this invaluable insight to their clients.”

Max Woolger, Head of New Partnerships of Leathwaite said, “One of the most valuable services our company provides is market intelligence regarding industry trends, and A.I. is the most common topic of conversation lately. We are pleased to have American Institute of A.I. to provide such powerful information to our clients.”

The alliance constitutes research, solutions, and education. In addition to several applied A.I. courses, with the alliance, Leathwaite will be able to facilitate AiAi course offerings to their clients.

“We are very excited to partner with Leathwaite and help them bring A.I. expertise to their clients. A.I. technology is moving at an unprecedented rate. Business and strategy leaders are overloaded with tech hype and extravagant marketing, and struggling to maintain a competitive advantage in the A.I. Economy,” said Tiffany Parker, who is Head of Business Development and Operations. “Executives need a deeper understanding of business strategy as it pertains to artificial intelligence in order to bring realistic A.I. solutions to their firms, and that is what our coursework and certifications provide. We have simplified the subject matter and we deliver these courses in non-technical business terms. We are currently holding courses and seminars for C-Level executives in our Washington DC Innovation Center, and we are also able to provide customized training at any client location. With Leathwaite’s partnership we now have a global presence to offer these courses."

About American Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Focused on Applied A.I. education, research, and solutions, AiAi is the world’s only institute that is devoted to developing business and government leaders to shape and lead the artificial intelligence revolution. Through outstanding applied research, education, and practice, AiAi creates leaders who specialize in artificial intelligence centric business strategy and management, who inspire innovation and push the boundaries of possibilities, and who do it ethically and responsibly. The institute offers unparalleled research, education, and experience – and a knowledge base that only exists at AiAi. The Institute is located in the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) building near Dulles Airport in the Washington DC area. For more information visit http://www.americanai.com

About Leathwaite

Leathwaite is a leading international firm of human capital specialists with offices in London, New York, Hong Kong and Zurich.

The company was established in 1999, has over 70 employees and a further 100 associates globally. With a leading reputation for delivering exceptional executive search, executive interim, management consultancy and market intelligence solutions, Leathwaite is seen as a partner of choice for some of the world's most innovative and ambitious companies. https://www.leathwaite.com/