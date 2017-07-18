SRI Indianapolis Set for July Grand Opening

SRI Indianapolis “As our businesses in North Carolina continue to grow, we realize that there are opportunities to be had at racing hotspots all over the nation – none better than Indianapolis."

Stock Car Steel & Aluminum and SRI, two long-time players in North Carolina’s bustling racing industry, are taking their wares to the original racing capital of the United States. At 451 Southpoint Circle in Brownsburg, Indiana, a one stop shop for all things racing is opening its doors to the public on July 21st, 2017 and they’re calling it SRI Indianapolis.

From selling metals and plastics, to performance parts, to industrial supplies, SRI Indianapolis plans to live up to its moniker as a true one-stop-shop for racers of all disciplines.

“As our businesses in North Carolina continue to grow, we realize that there are opportunities to be had at racing hotspots all over the nation – none better than Indianapolis,” says SRI Indianapolis owner Greg Fornelli. “We can’t wait to get the doors open and welcome everyone to this all-in-one store.”

The company’s roots run deep in the NASCAR world. Over 20 years ago, owner Greg Fornelli opened his first business in North Carolina, Stock Car Steel & Aluminum, which provides steel and aluminum to the hundreds of race teams in the Charlotte area. The business took off, and within a few years Fornelli had a strong clientele of racers who believed in his business. From there, he acquired SRI - Supplies for Racing & Industry, an industrial supply company that went hand-in-hand with his steel business; selling the supplies needed to fabricate the raw material coming out of his metal warehouse.

In 2015, he purchased two large performance-parts distribution companies, CV Products Chassis and Suspension and Roush Yates Performance Parts. The new SRI Performance is the industry leader in performance parts distribution, representing over 400 of the top manufacturers in motorsports.

The concept is simple: Take everything from Fornelli’s North Carolina motorsports businesses and put it all under one roof in Brownsburg. Although the company’s roots are in NASCAR, manufacturers and race teams in dirt racing, drag racing, open wheel, road racing and every other form of motorsports will find everything they need at the new SRI Indianapolis location.

Their grand opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 22nd, with an open-house, live music, a race-viewing party and catered BBQ. Racers from all facets are welcome to join in the celebration.

SRI Indianapolis is an all-in-one motorsports supply store in Brownsburg, Indiana. They supply metals and plastics, performance parts, and industrial supplies to racers of all disciplines. For more information about this new superstore of all-things-racing, visit their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/SRIIndianapolis or call toll-free at 1-844-SRI-INDY.