Simplus Announces New Vice President of Marketing

Simplus is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Cook, Ph.D., as its vice president of marketing. This appointment is a part of the company's mission to hire experienced talent amidst the recent acquisition of EDL Consulting and rapid growth. Cook officially joined the company July 1, 2017.

Dr. Cook joins Simplus with 20 years of experience in marketing, writing, public relations and education. With a Ph.D. in organizational communication, Dr. Cook approaches organizations as constitutive of communication and specializes in understanding the ways that organizations persuade. As the CEO of Osmond Marketing, Dr. Cook grew a skilled team of content, public relations, design and web professionals from the beginning stages into one of the fastest growing businesses in Utah, receiving the MWC Fast 100 award in 2016. Under her direction, Osmond Marketing became a Google Partner and experienced more than 100 percent revenue growth year over year. Prior to Osmond Marketing, Dr. Cook taught business, writing and communication courses at Arizona State University, University of Utah, and Brigham Young University for 15 years and worked as an academic editor at Brigham Young University. She writes regular columns in the Daily Herald and Orange County Register newspapers and contributes to Forbes, Entrepreneur, Huffington Post, Thrive Global, KSL, Caring, Silicon Slopes and other publications.

Ryan Westwood, Chief Executive Officer of Simplus, commented on Dr. Cook’s appointment, “We are pleased to have Dr. Cook join us as the VP of marketing. Her broad background, industry expertise, and ability to rapidly grow a team while improving operational efficiencies is exactly what we need to keep up with our fast-moving culture and growth.”

Dr. Cook will join the executive team to oversee marketing operations, diversify lead sources and establish a content program to educate prospective and current Salesforce Quote-to-Cash users. These initiatives will allow Simplus to use its leadership in Quote-to-Cash implementations and expertise in CPQ to add to the Salesforce ecosystem and help improve the quoting, pricing and billing processes of businesses across the globe.

“I am excited to join Simplus and have been especially impressed with the quality of talent at this company,” Dr. Cook said. “From the visionary leadership of Mr. Westwood to the experienced team and enterprise accounts, Simplus excels in every way. I am proud to be part of this amazing endeavor.”

For more information, please contact 1-833-SIMPLUS or email amyc(at)simplus(dot)com.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Simplus

Simplus is a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations. We provide enterprise-wide digital transformation through advisory, implementation, change management, custom configuration and managed services. Guided by the mantra, “success simplified,” we use leading cloud solutions to help companies achieve a strategic vision, improve performance and increase value to stakeholders. With more than 1,000 clients and high customer satisfaction, Simplus helps companies improve, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit http://www.simplus.com.