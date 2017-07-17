HMP, a leader in healthcare content and continuing medical education events, today announced a partnership with the Texas Academy of Family Physicians (TAFP) for the 6th annual Cardiometabolic Risk Summit (CRS). The meeting will take place October 20-22, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas in Dallas, Texas.

CRS and TAFP will collaborate to create an educational program that delivers practical strategies to prevent and treat the core cardiometabolic challenges of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. The agenda will cover the latest guidelines, evolving therapies, and emerging clinical data in cardiometabolic care . In addition to the educational partnership, TAFP members will receive a special registration rate to participate in the conference..

“The collaboration with TAFP has enabled the development of a scientific program to address the needs of primary care clinicians nationwide – providing practical approaches to tackle the challenges of preventing and treating diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity in primary care practice. We look forward to sharing this educational opportunity in the region with TAFP members and clinicians in need.”, said Randy Robbin, president, North American Center for Continuing Medical Education (NACCME), a subsidiary of HMP.

“This is the second year we have collaborated with NACCME. In working with them on education activities in women’s health and cardiometabolic diseases, they have continued to provided evidence-based patient-centered continuing medical education that is enlightening, interactive, and engaging.”, said Jessica Miley, director of continuing medical education and compliance, Texas Academy of Family Physicians. “NACCME’s expert faculty resources are top in their field and proficient in communicating to primary care physicians and clinicians. We are excited to work with them again on the Cardiometabolic Summit and look forward to sharing this educational opportunity with our members.”

The CRS Experience includes three days of practical education designed exclusively for general practitioners, family and internal medicine specialists, nurse practitioners, nurses, physician assistants, registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and other allied health professionals and offers up to 21 credits. Day 1 of the conference kicks off with 12 sessions dedicated to the prevention and management of diabetes. Day 2 features 10 sessions covering existing and emerging treatments for your patients with dyslipidemia. Day 3 provides 7 sessions on practical approaches to the management of hypertension and 6 sessions on the practical application of recent obesity guidelines to improve patient outcomes. The meeting also includes a live cooking demonstration presented in conjunction with The Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine at Tulane University.

The co-chairs for CRS include: Daniel Einhorn, MD, FACP, FACE Clinical Professor of Medicine, University of California, San Diego; Medical Director, Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute; Associate Editor, Journal of Diabetes; President, Diabetes and Endocrine Associates; La Jolla, California; Margo B. Minissian, PhD, ACNP, CLS, AACC, FAHA Nurse Scientist; Cardiology Nurse Practitioner; Clinical Lipid Specialist; Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute; Women's Heart Center; Los Angeles, California; Peter H. Jones, MD, FACP, FNLA, Director, Weight Management Center, Houston Methodist Hospital; Associate Professor of Medicine, Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, Baylor College of Medicine; Houston, TX; Timothy S. Harlan, MD, Associate Dean for Clinical Services; Executive Director, Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine; Associate Professor of Medicine, Tulane University School of Medicine; New Orleans, Louisiana; Edward Shahady, MD, FAAFP, ABCL, Clinical Professor Family Medicine, University of Florida; Editorial Board Member, Consultant; President and Medical Director, Diabetes Master Clinician Program Inc.; Fernandina Beach, Florida.

The Cardiometabolic Risk Summit is part of HMP’s already strong presence in primary care. It is the official meeting of Consultant, HMP’s award-winning monthly journal that reaches more than 250,000 primary care providers with peer-reviewed clinical articles, case reports and physician-authored columns.

To learn more about CRS, visit CombatTheEpidemic.com.

About HMP Communications Holdings, LLC

HMP Communications Holdings, LLC (HMP), a collaborative formed by HMP Communications, LLC and the North American Center for Continuing Medical Education, LLC (NACCME), is a multichannel leader in healthcare content and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces clinically relevant, evidence-based journals, events and accredited continuing education for the healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant, the monthly, award-winning journal relied upon by primary care practitioners, Psych Congress, the nation's largest, independent mental health meeting, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpholdings.com.

About the Texas Academy of Family Physicians

The Texas Academy of Family Physicians is the premier membership organization dedicated to uniting the family doctors of Texas through advocacy, education and member services, and empowering them to provide a medical home for patients of all ages. It has 33 local chapters and is a chapter of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Visit http://www.tafp.org for more information.