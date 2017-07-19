Over 22 million people in the United States suffer from sleep apnea.

Dr. Duke Kim, a respected Virginia dentist, is now inviting new patients to experience the benefits of oral appliance therapy. Dr. Kim offers the latest technology, the Continuous Open Airway Therapy (COAT)® by SomnoMed, to offer an easy solution for treating Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Dr. Kim strongly supports not only treating immediate symptoms such as excessive daytime sleepiness, snoring and frequent morning headaches, but preventing the associated systemic effects untreated OSA can cause.

Clinically proven world class devices, the Continuous Open Airway Therapy (COAT)®, changes the way patients with OSA view treatment. Worn during sleep, (COAT)®therapy helps prevent the collapse of the tongue and soft tissues in the back of the throat by supporting the jaw in a slightly forward position, keeping the airway open during sleep. The device fits comfortably over the upper and lower teeth. After a diagnosis from a patient’s physician, Dr. Kim will determine the appropriate custom made SomnoMed (COAT)®device to treat their OSA.

Over 22 million people in the United States suffer from sleep apnea, according to the American Sleep Association. Nearly 80 percent of the moderate and severe cases of sleep apnea are left undiagnosed. Sleep apnea can be responsible for poor performance at work, school, and is a cause of many motor vehicle crashes due to the chronic sleepiness one experiences. Sleep apnea can also cause a number of health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression; however, if left untreated, sleep apnea can have serious life threating consequences, including stroke and death.

Continuous Open Airway Therapy (COAT)® is an efficient alternative to the CPAP machine. A custom mold is taken of the patients upper and lower teeth. The sleep apnea device is custom fabricated to each individual patient’s mouth. The custom made device is worn at night, fitting precisely over the upper and lower teeth, while bringing the lower jaw slightly forward. This forward position keeps the airway open. These devices are comfortable, simple to use and much easier to travel with. Patients with sleep apnea no longer have to worry about carrying a large machine and searching for a power supply.

