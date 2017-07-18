Talent Management software integration with Dynamics GP fuels growth.

Since joining the Microsoft Dynamics GP User Group (GPUG) as an ISV partner and launching their Dynamics GP Reseller Partner Program in 2016, Visibility Software had gained significant momentum within the Dynamics GP community.

The integration that exists between Visibility's Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Cyber Recruiter and Dynamics GP drastically improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of how recruiting and onboarding process are carried out. The integration between Cyber Recruiter and Dynamics GP eliminates paper and time consuming manual data entry by automating new hire workflows and enables automatic and easy transfer of new hire data between Cyber Recruiter and Dynamics GP. In addition, Visibility's Training Management System (LMS), Cyber Train, integrates with Dynamics GP. Users can leverage Dynamics GP reporting tool to feed Cyber Train with new employee and updated employee record changes to avoid re-keying of information.

As a result, HR gains a significant amount of time back in their day to be more productive and efficient. With an ever-growing number of challenges facing HR today like finding top talent, employee engagement, retention, and talent development, it is critical to eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on these higher-value tasks which are significant to bottom line growth.

The Visibility Software Reseller Partner Program provides the GP partner community a significant opportunity to offer their Dynamics GP clients access to these highly sought after solutions that will help their clients solve their recruiting and training management challenges.

Karen Wainwright, Visibility Software's GP Partner Success Manager says "the team at Visibility is delighted about the overwhelming number of positive responses from Dynamics GP partner community about helping their clients with Cyber Recruiter and Cyber Train."

Visibility Software is excited to announce it will be sponsoring a booth (#363) at GPUG Summit Nashville, October 10-13, 2017. Click here for more details.

About Visibility Software:

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes solve talent acquisition and talent development challenges. Our two primary flagship software solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management (LMS) help clients gain a competitive recruiting and training advantage over their competitors. We offer flexible solutions that can be deployed on-premise or cloud-based, and operate as a standalone solution or interface with Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage, Abila and several other leading HR and payroll systems. Our solutions eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on higher-value tasks that impact the bottom-line.

For more information about Visibility Software, and their recruiting and training management solutions for Microsoft Dynamics GP visit http://visibilitysoftware.com/.