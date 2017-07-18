NextGen Leads and Jornaya Announce Partnership

"We’re happy to make this announcement,” said NextGen Leads CEO Chris Kelly. "Jornaya helps us maintain the quality of our network while providing the best possible experience to both agents and consumers."

Jornaya, the fast-growing consumer journey insights platform, today announced that NextGen Leads, a leading provider of high quality, cost effective health insurance, Medicare Supplement, and life insurance leads, has integrated TCPA Guardian from Jornaya to ensure compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Jornaya’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform delivers actionable intelligence to identify high-intent prospects and eliminate process inefficiencies like non-compliant calls. Jornaya’s TCPA solution supports publishers and marketers who directly dial consumers by precisely identifying lead-specific, non-compliant consumer data or behavior that can result in costly TCPA compliance violations and litigation.

Additionally, the Jornaya platform has unmatched visibility into the consumer journey and the consumer's insights. Its technology is a first-hand witness to everything the consumer does across devices, browsers, and web properties. Jornaya contributes data and insights to publishers and to marketers that cannot be found from any other source.

“We’re happy to make this announcement,” said NextGen Leads CEO Chris Kelly. “Jornaya helps us maintain the quality of our network while providing the best possible experience to both agents and consumers."

"Jornaya is committed to continuously drive value for our publishers and their network,” said Ross Shanken, CEO, Jornaya. “The Jornaya TCPA Guardian product enables our partners to ensure that their marketing programs are not only world-class, but compliant as well."

Jornaya TCPA Compliance

Jornaya’s TCPA Compliance with Visual Playback solution monitors and audits leads in real time, while ensuring compliance with evolving consumer privacy regulations. Key features include:

Real-time compliance validation: Marketing and sales teams can easily audit, track and verify TCPA compliance in real time at the lead level, enhancing integrity of first-party data collection and informing purchases of third-party leads.

Persuasive proof of consent: In the event of a complaint, comprehensive Compliance Reports and Visual Playbacks provide data witnessed during the original lead event. This confirms that the consumer was shown necessary and approved disclosures, that those disclosures were displayed in a clear and conspicuous manner, and that the consumer gave consent to be contacted.



Data security: Automatic encryption and safe discard of lead-specific personally identifiable information (PII). A data-matching process validates consumer-supplied information in a privacy-friendly manner.

About Jornaya

Jornaya is the consumer journey insight platform that provides publishers, marketers, data analysts, and compliance professionals with the highest-resolution view of the consumer buying journey. It is the only technology platform that witnesses both first- and third-party consumer interactions in real time and across devices. Meeting consumers at these moments of intent enables businesses to shorten the distance between data, decision, and action. Jornaya seamlessly integrates with any buyer journey decisioning process or toolkit. Please visit http://www.jornaya.com

About NextGen Leads

NextGen Leads provides extremely high quality insurance leads, using industry-leading technology to streamline lead acquisition from end to end. Founded in 2014 in San Diego, California, the Company is focused on providing a superior lead buying experience through a focus on technology and a modern approach to lead generation. For more information about NextGen Leads, please visit their website at http://www.nextgenleads.com

Media Contact:

Sebastian Pistritto

Chief Marketing Officer

Jornaya

(267) 460-7287 X1740

spistritto(at)jornaya(dot)com