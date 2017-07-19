With PowerSchool Registration, we are able to significantly reduce data entry errors and experience substantial cost savings by eliminating the paper-based process we previously had in place.

Middletown Township School District (NJ) is transitioning from a paper-based method to PowerSchool Registration, an online enrollment solution, for the families and school staff of the 10,000 students it serves. The online solution will augment the district’s PowerSchool Student Information System (SIS), streamlining school operations to improve efficiency from enrollment to graduation.

“It became imperative to make the registration process more efficient for families when enrolling students in school each year,” stated Susan Calabro, Student information Systems Manager at Middletown Township School District. “With PowerSchool Registration, we are able to significantly reduce data entry errors and experience substantial cost savings by eliminating the paper-based process we previously had in place.”

Using PowerSchool Registration, families who have more than one child in the district can ‘snap’ data from one student to another. SmartForm™ technology, an intuitive tool built into the solution, collects relevant data based on previously entered information and selections (grade, activities, medical history, etc.). The data submitted by families is reviewed, polished, and formatted to meet district policies and then delivered into the PowerSchool SIS, giving school administrators and educators accurate and up-to-date records for students on the first day of school.

“To be able to see our projected enrollment numbers prior to the start of the school year is invaluable,” stated Calabro. “Having the appropriate information in a timely manner allows us to allocate our resources accordingly. We can look at the projected enrollment numbers and ensure we are meeting the needs of all our students.”

About Middletown Township School District

The Middletown Township Public School District of Monmouth County is located in the beautiful coastal region of central New Jersey. It is bound by the Navesink River to the South, Raritan Bay to the North, and the Atlantic Ocean coastline to the East. Middletown is one historically and culturally rich community of 42 square miles with twelve neighborhood elementary schools, three middle schools and two large, comprehensive high schools. With approximately 9,800 students, Middletown is the largest K-12 school system in Monmouth County and one of the largest in the state.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.