Visit us at: 192 E. Via Del Parque, #184, Fresno, CA

SunPower by Quality Home Services recently opened its new SunPower Solar Design Center at River Park Shopping Center. This is the second location of its type for SunPower by Quality Home Services. The facility showcases solar technology from SunPower, including the fully integrated SunPower® Equinox® system which features the most efficient solar panels available on the market today. The center also allows homeowners to understand the technology, design and benefits of SunPower solar firsthand, with consultants available onsite to customize home system designs.

The grand opening is being held on July 20, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at 192 E. Via Del Parque #184 in Fresno, and is open to the public. Through the new Solar Design Center, SunPower by Quality Home Services expects to deliver an engaging solar experience to customers.

"At the SunPower by Quality Home Services Solar Design Center, visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovative, high quality solar energy solutions with our customer-oriented staff that are equipped to provide a professional and personalized experience,” said Joe Holstein, President, SunPower by Quality Home Services. "Our goal is to simplify the solar process, while delivering reliable, clean energy systems to best meet customer needs and provide peace of mind.”

In 2009, Quality Home Services joined the SunPower® Master Dealer network to become SunPower by Quality Home Services. Through this strategic partnership program, SunPower by Quality Home Services is able to leverage the company’s global solar expertise in the local community. SunPower carefully selects its master dealers, awarding the distinction only to installers that consistently put customers first, as well as demonstrate superb knowledge of the company’s technology, the solar market, and industry best practices.

For more information on SunPower by Quality Home Services or the Solar Design Center, contact cheryla(at)sunpowerbyqhs.com, call 559.256.0182 or visit http://www.sunpowerbyqhs.com.

CSLB #716208

About SunPower by Quality Home Services

SunPower by Quality Home Services is a second generation family owned company that has been helping homeowners in the Central Valley to have a better quality of life for 32 years. With a mission to provide the highest quality products to customers, the company is a certified SunPower Master Dealer. SunPower by Quality Home Services offers high performance residential solar energy solutions and has installed more than 6 megawatts of residential solar; providing families substantial savings on electricity and delivering a superior customer experience.

Selected by SunPower to represent the globally-trusted brand, SunPower by Quality Home Services is proud to partner with one of the world’s most innovative and sustainable energy companies, leveraging 32 years of industry experience and providing customers with the highest efficiency solar panels available today.

