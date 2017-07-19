Madison and Riley Chan, Ritwik Jayaraman, Jonathan Hartanto, Alex Zhang, Ty Promreuk, Devin Lu, Megan Chang, Aadhitya Raam Ashok, Luke Hoang, Helen Yeong, Daria Nikolovski, Isabella Ko, Kaya Baird.

Fourteen exceptional young pianists, seven to 16 years of age took to the stage this weekend to perform their original compositions during the annual Yamaha National Junior Original Concert (NJOC), held at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts in Cerritos, California.

Chosen from 6,000 Yamaha Music School students enrolled across the United States, these young performers were selected for the quality of their compositions and their playing ability. This year’s talented line up included:

Kaya Baird, 7, Irvine, California; Irvine Yamaha Music Center

Madison Chan and Riley Chan, 8, Toronto, Ontario; Yamaha Music School of Toronto

Isabella Ko, 8, Chino, California; Chino Hills Yamaha Music School

Ritwik Suresh Jayaraman, 10, Chandler, Arizona; East Valley Yamaha Music School

Daria Nikolovski, 10, Chandler, Arizona; East Valley Yamaha Music School

Helen Jungen Yeong, 10, Irvine, California; Irvine Music Center

Devin Lu, 11, Paramus, New Jersey; Bergen Yamaha Music School

Aadhitya Raam Ashok, 12, Paramus, New Jersey; Bergen Yamaha Music School

Jonathan Hartanto, 12, Paramus, New Jersey; Bergen Yamaha Music School

Luke Hoang, 14, Chandler, Arizona; East Valley Yamaha Music School

Ty Promreuk, 14, Chandler, Arizona; East Valley Yamaha Music School

Alex Zhang, 14, Lexington, Massachusetts; Yamaha Music School of Boston

Megan Chang, 16, Fullerton, California; Harmony Music World Institute

The JOC program has been an important part of the Yamaha Music Education System since 1972. The Yamaha Music Education System is based in music schools and musical instrument dealers in 40 countries worldwide. In the United States, more than 60 schools nationwide are authorized to teach the Yamaha method. Since its inception in 1954, more than six million students have graduated from the program and many of them have become professional musicians. Currently, almost 600,000 students are enrolled around the globe.

One of this year’s NJOC participants, Luke Hoang, has been invited to perform in Japan at the International JOC. This provides him the opportunity to enrich the lives of people throughout the world and bring people together in a positive, rewarding way that celebrates the common bonds among nations.

The Yamaha Music Foundation in Tokyo produces, publishes and distributes music education materials throughout the world. The comprehensive system developed by Yamaha helps students reach a high level of ability not only as performers, but also as improvisers and composers.

To learn more about the Yamaha National Junior Original Concert, visit http://4wrd.it/usajoc17

