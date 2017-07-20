Receiving the Bluestone Award from the Chamber is a huge honor and we are grateful for being recognized for all of our hard work, dedication and giving back to the community in our 1st year of operations

The NEO Sports Plant, a multi-sports complex for youth and adult sports-related activities in Euclid, OH announced today that it has been awarded the Bluestone Award from the Euclid Chamber of Commerce. The Bluestone Award was presented at the annual awards dinner and this prestigious award honors businesses and individuals that made “significant, yet, specific,” contributions to Euclid and its future. The award gets its name from the fact that Euclid was once home to a quarry industry known for its Bluestone, which has helped shaped Euclid into what it is today.

The NEO Sports Plant was one of four local businesses to be honored for making a positive difference in the community and making Ohio a better place to work, live and raise a family.

“Receiving the Bluestone Award from the Chamber is a huge honor and we are grateful for being recognized for all of our hard work, dedication and giving back to the community,” Rodger Smith, President, NEO Sports Plant said. “Being in this business for 15 years, I’ve always worked towards having my own facility and have finally been able to achieve this goal. We’ve renovated the entire facility, brought jobs and an increased revenue stream to the city, all of which will hopefully increase over the years to come,” Smith continued. “We have a great partnership with the Euclid Chamber of Commerce and are proud to be members of this community,” he concluded.

About NEO Sports Plant

The NEO Sports Plant (http://neosportsplant.com/) is Cleveland’s only indoor sand volleyball, hard court volleyball and indoor bocce facility in Northeast Ohio. They also offer multiple programs for both youth and adult, including sports performance athlete training, corporate wellness, basketball, soccer, parties/events and more. Our mission is to provide enjoyable, quality and affordable sports leagues that accommodate every skill and competition level. Our onsite bar and grille is sure to enhance everyone’s playing experience. Follow NEO Sports Plant on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/NEOSportsPlant and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/neosportsplant.