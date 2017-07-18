“The virtual reality revolution holds astonishing promise for education, entertainment, and reincarnating the grand stories of history." - Chipp Walters, Imagine Virtua™ CEO.

Imagine Virtua™, a newly formed dream team of leaders in the emerging field of AR/VR, has secured a seven-figure contract to design and develop an AR/VR history project centered around Alamo Plaza in San Antonio, Texas. The highly anticipated project is Imagine Virtua’s inaugural initiative, and will launch in March 2018 during the city of San Antonio’s Tricentennial year.

“At Imagine Virtua, it is our desire to work with companies and organizations to create powerful, meaningful content and experiences using emerging technology,” said Chipp Walters, Imagine Virtua™ CEO. “The Alamo Plaza AR/VR experience will combine the latest mobile technologies and craftsmanship with historical scholarship for an immersive storytelling experience.”

Through a free app, Alamo visitors will be transported to the 1800s as an overlay of the old mission’s footprint canvases the present-day structure. This enveloping experience, which includes the dramatic events of 1836, will incorporate diverse perspectives, little-known facts and modern-day discoveries. The groundbreaking app will be available in 2018, aligning with San Antonio’s year-long tricentennial celebration. A number of innovative and complementary products are also in development that will be accessible to Alamo enthusiasts anywhere in the world.

The Imagine Virtua™ team includes renowned AR/VR designers and developers led by Chipp Walters and Michael McGar. With the mission to help people experience the future of history, the team is excited to create a historically accurate account of the history surrounding Alamo Plaza by bringing it to life through cutting-edge technology that is easy for users to access.

Imagine Virtua™ CEO, Chipp Walters, is a thought leader in 3D imaging including the augmented and virtual reality field. Walters has over 25 years of experience as one of the world’s top digital media innovators and is leading major brand manufacturers in creating interactive VR experiences. He has taught AR/VR to professors at the prestigious Art Center College of Design and will be teaching an AR/VR lecture series at the University of Texas.

“The virtual reality revolution holds astonishing promise for education, entertainment, and reincarnating the grand stories of history,” said Chipp Walters, Imagine Virtua™ CEO. “This is particularly important for connecting with younger generations who desire a highly visual and engaging form of storytelling.”

Imagine Virtua™ President, Michael McGar, has a history of setting technologically advanced standards in historical and digital storytelling, having also produced Alamo Victory or Death, hailed by Texas Monthly as “the best history of Texas in any media.” McGar has worked with institutions such as The Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt Museum and companies such as Miramax, Sony Digital Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Harcourt Brace and Houghton Mifflin. As part of the Alamo Plaza project, he will be revisiting one of his favorite places in history and helping to recreate the past for future generations by combining AR/VR developments with mobile technology.

“Our creative and technical team is always at the forefront of exciting, imaginative projects,” said Michael McGar, Imagine Virtua™ President. “It’s astonishing that people will be able to hold up a phone and watch history come to life. Through augmented and virtual reality, visitors will find historical locations hidden by modern construction and see and hear the stories of people who lived through these events.”

About Imagine Virtua™

Imagine Virtua™ develops stunning masterworks of art, technology and immersive historical storytelling. This world-class team is comprised of leaders in augmented and virtual reality, producers, writers, designers, historians, and public relations strategists who bring history to life through technology, craftsmanship and historical scholarship.