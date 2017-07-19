Tennessee company strives to #MakeWalkingFun!

John Cannon, Founder and CEO of Symply Health, sites data from the Centers for Disease Control that 70% of Americans are either overweight or obese. Walking is an excellent gateway to healthy living. But walking can be tedious. Agatha is a mystery game designed to take the monotony out of walking.

Agatha is a mobile game to #MakeWalkingFun! It is a “who done it” mystery game played on your smartphone where you discover who murdered the butler. To move from location to location and receive clues, you walk (run, cycle, hike, etc.) in real life. The steps recorded by your activity tracker or smartphone convert to progress in the Agatha game. The more steps, the more clues you collect.

Symply Health is launching a crowdfunding campaign to rapidly collect feedback from the marketplace to make a great game experience and ultimately achieve the goal of encouraging people to exercise more.

About Symply Health: Symply Health believes healthcare costs can only be lowered by living healthy lives. Behavior change is required: Quite Smoking, Eat Healthy, Exercise More, Manage Stress, Take Medications as Prescribed, and Sleep Better. Mobile technology is a great way to deliver world-class education and motivation to facilitate the desired behavior change. Learn more about Symply Health and Agatha go to http://GoAgatha.com.