Keypath Education, a global online program management (OPM) services provider, and the UK’s Aston University have announced a formal partnership to launch new online graduate degree programs through Aston University Online and the Aston Business School.

Aston University was recently ranked the 33rd Most International University in the world in THE’s 2016 Most International Universities table. The University was awarded a highly-coveted Gold ranking in the recently announced Teaching Excellence Framework and its triple accredited business school is ranked in the top 1% of business schools worldwide.[1]

With the continued global demand for online degrees, Aston Business School’s partnership with Keypath Education introduces new, fully online graduate business degree programs combining Aston’s renowned curriculum with leading online pedagogy. The scope of the ten-year partnership includes long-term capital investment, research, marketing, student recruitment and student support delivered by Keypath on behalf of the university.

Aston Business School’s MBA and Masters of Science in Business Management and Finance, Accounting and Finance and International Accounting and Finance are among the first fully online programs to be introduced in the partnership.

Professor Alec Cameron, Vice Chancellor of Aston University, comments, “We live in an increasingly global and technology-driven world where online degrees are an increasingly natural option for students and universities alike. Our partnership with Keypath has been hugely important in ensuring that we deliver high-quality course materials and an exceptional student experience. We have also been able to attract a diverse and impressive student body who would not have been able to benefit from Aston’s world-class teaching and learning.”

Keypath Education CEO Steve Fireng said, “Aston University represents students from 120 countries, with international students making up more than 30 percent of the student population. We’re living in an increasingly connected higher education system, and the demand for quality education is global. We’re dedicated to helping Aston deliver outcome-driven business education through immersive and supportive online courses so students can work, earn and learn.”

[1] Aston Business School is triple accredited by the AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS – the world’s foremost accrediting bodies.

About Aston University

Founded in 1895 and a University since 1966, Aston University has always been a force for change. For 50 years the University has been transforming lives through pioneering research, innovative teaching and graduate employability success. True to Aston’s Coat of Arms which bears the word ‘Forward’, in 2016 Aston held a year-long anniversary celebration to recognize its heritage and achievements, but with a focus to drive forward the next stage in the University’s exciting journey. http://www.aston.ac.uk/50

About Keypath Education

Keypath Education partners with higher education institutions worldwide to launch programs, grow enrollment, improve learning and connect education to careers, using a proprietary technology suite. The company has helped more than 4,000 higher education institutions better serve students and graduates, resulting in a strong reputation for its education mission and quality in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Since its beginning more than 25 years ago, Keypath Education has been dedicated to changing lives through education. Visit keypathedu.com to learn more.