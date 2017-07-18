RevSpring Enhances its Optimized Delivery Solutions

RevSpring is pleased to announce upgrades to its industry-leading communications delivery platform for North America.

RevSpring has recently made significant added investments in state of the art, high speed continuous inkjet printers and intelligent inserters at all its U.S. facilities. This provides significant incremental processing capacity, delivery automation and redundancy to support the company’s double-digit growth and industry-leading communication services for clients. The optimized platform includes facilities in Oaks, Penn., Phoenix, Ariz., and Canada. These upgrades automatically enable physical mail to be processed with the best available delivery logistics for printed mail delivery to consumers, enhancing satisfaction, quality, and value for our clients.

“Even as we expand our technology solutions and electronic communication adoption accelerates, printed communications will continue to provide tremendous value and be an important element of our technology solution set,” said Bob Flynn, RevSpring’s chief operating officer. “Our commitment to provide our clients with industry-leading, integrated, data and workflow solutions, beyond just processing communications and payments, is further enhanced with these investments.”

About RevSpring

RevSpring is a high-growth technology services organization that provides intelligent communications and payment solutions to over 2,000 of the leading accounts receivables management, credit grantors, healthcare providers, and healthcare technology companies throughout North America. Through its proprietary technology, analytics and workflow tools, RevSpring enables its customers to deliver over one billion personalized financial communications through print, email, SMS, voice and web channels. These communications facilitate accelerated payments through multiple channels, notably web and IVR, to drive valuable consumer/patient interactions. RevSpring’s strategy and payment technology significantly improves consumer satisfaction, responsiveness, self-service and cash collection rates to best-in-class levels.

http://www.revspringinc.com

Contact:

Heather Taylor

765.730.6632 (mobile)

htaylor(at)revspringinc(dot)com