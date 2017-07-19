Continuing its rapid expansion, OfficePro, Inc. proudly announces its partnership with Yorktel, one of the nation’s leading UC and video managed services providers. This is a notable enhancement to Yorktel’s Professional Services, which will now include not only system design and implementation, but post-implementation user support that maximizes the ROI on a company’s technology investments.

“Our customers need more than just access to the technology,” said Vishal Brown, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at Yorktel. “They need post-integration help with user adoption. In many cases, companies are investing significant resources into upgraded technologies, but need help addressing the people side of their technology planning.”

Customers engage Yorktel for post-installation, hands-on, expert training of software, AV hardware, and telecommunication platforms and equipment. Clients receive customized training through knowledgeable, experienced instructors on almost any software or technology, regardless of its newness or uniqueness.

In addition to customizable training, customers can implement Hypercare – convenient, white-glove level support that continues after formal training concludes. For companies in technological transition, Hypercare ensures the training “sticks” by providing continuous in-person support from a trainer who not only knows how to use the new technology, but is skilled in teaching it to others. OfficePro President, Aaron Udler, stated, “Your IT staff aren’t trainers. When you’re dealing with new technology, we understand that you want a patient, knowledgeable teacher who’s happy to answer every question and provide deskside support for as long as it takes.”

Trainers maintain a customer service mindset, as opposed to the troubleshooting, highly technical mindset of a company’s internal IT department. A skilled trainer can even address employee pushback or confusion and re-teach aspects of the training if necessary, providing useful data to supervisors and executives regarding employee strengths and revealing areas where further support is needed. In addition, on-site support eliminates the frustration and inefficiency of contacting remote, third-party tech hotlines and makes employees feel more positive about embracing change. Call it a win-win.

This level of in-depth customer-focused service could not be achieved without the partnership of OfficePro and Yorktel. We look forward to a successful, ongoing relationship.

About OfficePro, Inc.

OfficePro, Inc. (http://www.officeproinc.com) has over 30 years’ experience in end-user training. Since their origins in 1984, they have adapted their training to cater to almost every technology in the industry. OfficePro employs a variety of training methods, including on-site ILT (instructor-led training), vILT (virtual instructor-led training), Hypercare services, and other supplemental services. OfficePro consistently practices adaptability and innovation, evolving at the speed of technology so they can provide the most efficient and comprehensive service. These central values are the hard-learned result of decades of training for over one million clients in the government, private, and public sectors.

Contact: Erica Dhawan, Director of Marketing

About Yorktel

Yorktel (http://www.yorktel.com) is a leading global provider of video collaboration, UC and managed services for large enterprise and federal government customers. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US, EMEA and Japan, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate video into their operations – from video conferencing to streaming, video event production, to digital signage. Yorktel designs, integrates and manages enterprise-wide video communications solutions. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com or email knowmore(at)yorktel.com.

Contact: Samantha Osowski, Senior VP of Marketing