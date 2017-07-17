Bebop Technology Launches in Australia and New Zealand

BeBop Technology, a leading provider of innovative Cloud solutions for the media and entertainment industry, announced today a sales alliance with Mediasmiths in Sydney to bring BeBop’s groundbreaking post-production platform to Australia and New Zealand.

“Moving to the Cloud is essential for just about any company in media and entertainment, and beyond, because of the scale the Cloud offers and the urgency created by the recent influx of global cyberpiracy,” said BeBop Technology CEO and co-founder Bruce K. Long. “BeBop is uniquely positioned to greatly accelerate media and entertainment’s transition because we offer the necessary tools as well as the understanding of how to navigate the public Cloud, and we are thrilled to work with Mediasmiths to deliver our solution to customers Down Under.”

Bebop is the only platform that transparently moves existing post-production workflows to a fully cloud-based environment, securely, without disrupting the creative process. Its end-to-end solutions for media and entertainment include:



BeBop Rocket – secure, real-time, on-site, content ingest for any file size or format

Editorial & Image Processing – industry-standard tools for editing, color correction, titling, graphics, visual effects, 3D modeling, compositing, and motion graphics

BeBop SmartCAT – software and mediation layer utilizing a patent-pending cataloging methodology to index, organize, and make content searchable instantly upon ingestion

Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery – duplicates and stores all production content immediately in the Cloud for quick, seamless restoration

BeBop Managed Services – designs custom content distribution and Cloud migration solutions and offers platform support services

In Sydney, BeBop’s sales alliance with Mediasmiths ensures that regional post-production clients can now take advantage of BeBop’s revolutionary cloud-based solution.

“Mediasmiths are pleased to be working with BeBop Technology to deliver solutions that are taking advantage of the extended configurable resources available through the Cloud,” said Mediasmiths Asia Pac Managing director Paul Ryder. “Our clients have been evaluating cloud-centric workflows for several years, with BeBop we are able to deliver the ability to maximise these capabilities and deliver immediate real economic value to our customers. We are excited to be working with BeBop to deliver this technology locally.”

BeBop has taken the approach to deploy dedicated infrastrure regionally to optimize the user experience and guarantee compliance. Being localized in key production centers around the world enables BeBop to offer low latency, high performance virtual desktop editing and image processing fully integrated into the global BeBop platform.

Australia and New Zealand represent the latest expansion of BeBop’s global footprint, which encompasses the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, and the company offers services that are compliant with European Union data and privacy regulations. BeBop’s customers range from movie studios, broadcast networks, global news organizations, and digital content producers to post-production houses, educational institutions, and healthcare API platforms.

About BeBop Technology

BeBop Technology was founded in 2015 by veteran entertainment industry executive Bruce K. Long and Cloud technology expert David Benson. The company offers innovative Cloud solutions for the media and entertainment industry, including the first platform designed to do everything needed to move post-production workflows to the Cloud securely. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and has offices in London, New York, Sydney, and Vancouver. For more information: http://www.beboptechnology.com.

About Mediasmiths Asia Pac

Mediasmiths was founded in in 2011, as a specialist media technology consulting, development, product, training and business change company, delivering technology and process change for media clients. The company works with some of the largest Broadcast and Media companies across Asia Pacific, delivering assessment, strategy and solutions for the rapidly changing technology and market influences. Mediasmiths focus is on lowering the risk and cost associated with technology and process change in Media. The company is based in Sydney Australia. For more information: http://www.mediasmiths.com.

