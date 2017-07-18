Gilsbar Adds Chief Financial Officer to Team

Gilsbar is glad to welcome Becky to our executive team. Partnering with someone of Becky’s caliber will only improve the experiences of our clients and employees as we continue to enjoy a period of growth.

Gilsbar is proud to announce the addition of Becky Pathoumthong to our executive team in the role of Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With over 20 years of experience in the accounting sector, Ms. Pathoumthong worked at Arthur Andersen, Stryker Corporation, and Alfasigma USA, Inc. prior to joining Gilsbar. Ms. Pathoumthong is a member of the Society of Louisiana CPA’s and received her Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Accounting from Tulane University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Ms. Pathoumthong noted she decided to join the Gilsbar team “after learning about the culture of hard work along with work-life balance. The company has a reputation for being involved in the community and having strong corporate values – which are both very important to me.” She stated she is looking forward to partnering with Gilsbar’s leaders to “solve business problems, proactively influence decisions and drive long-term profitable growth!”

Hank Miltenberger, CEO of Gilsbar, stated, “Gilsbar is glad to welcome Becky to our executive team. Partnering with someone of Becky’s caliber will only improve the experiences of our clients and employees as we continue to enjoy a period of growth.”

When not in the office, Becky enjoys playing and coaching volleyball and softball, as well as watching her children play soccer.

