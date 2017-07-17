Attorney Kristen Holstrom with Chamber of Commerce Chairman Don Garling Sr. Kristen is deeply valued by her clients for her creative legal strategy, aggressive nature and unwavering loyalty.

Recognizing her outstanding service and her role in the Corona business community as a leader, HBP Attorney Kristen Holstrom has been honored as part of the Corona Chamber of Commerce’s '40 Under 40.'

“At Holstrom, Block & Parke, Kristen Holstrom is the Assistant Managing Partner. Kristen has quickly become a well-known and respected attorney in the legal community. Additionally, Kristen is also in charge of the firm’s new client intake team, assists with marketing and manages her own caseload. Kristen is deeply valued by her clients for her creative legal strategy, aggressive nature and unwavering loyalty. Her specialties include divorce, child custody, spousal support, child support, restraining orders and related family law issues.”

Corona The Guide, 2017 Edition

Kristen Holstrom was also recently recognized as a “Rising Star” by SuperLawyers, showcasing her skillset as an expert in spite of being a recently minted attorney.

The esteemed legal team uses a results-oriented approach and is backed by the expertise of six Family Law Specialists who are Board Certified by the California Board of Legal Specialization.

With over 200 years of collective experience across their legal team, our attorneys diligently put their knowledge to use for each individual they represent.

