Havis Releases Guide For Implementation Of ELD Mandate

Havis white paper

Havis, Inc, an industry leader in designing and manufacturing computer docking and equipment mounting solutions for mobile applications, has released a new white paper to help fleet managers strategically plan their implementation of the new Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) mandate.

Havis’ “The Impact of ELD Mandate on a Total Mobility Solution” details steps for planning and implementing the new standards, including choosing eligible devices and software, and securing the devices inside the vehicle. Docking considerations include the safety of the mounting system, the ergonomic design of the mounting system for the comfort of the driver, and the selection of the right supplier partner to help guide the installation.

About Havis

Havis Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001:2008-certified company that manufactures in-vehicle mobile office solutions for public safety, public works, government agencies and mobile professionals. For more than 80 years, the Havis mission has been to increase mobile worker productivity with industry-leading products that are built to the highest safety and quality standards and are designed with comfort in mind. With headquarters in Warminster, Pa. and an additional location in Plymouth, Mich., Havis currently employs 250 people. For more information on Havis, please call 1-800-524-9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.