RUPES Sponsors One-of-a-Kind Painting Contest for Charity

RUPES USA, the North American division of the Italian based RUPES SpA, today announced a unique contest that celebrates the company's 70th anniversary as well as raise money for a worthy charity. RUPES has invited 11 highly respected automotive and motorcycle painters to customize their extremely popular line of BigFoot polishers, each artist has been asked to create a unique design of their own choosing that showcases their talents and with painters from all over the US, Canada, and even Europe participating the results are expected to be nothing short of spectacular.

The customized tools will eventually be featured at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada where fans will be invited to vote for their favorite using social media and other channels. The most popular design will win $2000 to the charity of the painters choosing as well as $1500 in tools and equipment for the painters shop courtesy of RUPES. All artists participating will walk away with an assortment of RUPES products to help them continue to turn out amazing automotive artwork.

"This is going to be something spectacular." says Dylan von Kleist, Marketing Manager for RUPES USA. "The combined artistic talents of the eleven participants is just mind boggling. I can't wait to see what each of them create, but I've asked them to keep it a secret until we're ready to reveal them, so it'll be a surprise for all of us."

The list of contestants is a roster of some of the most sought after artists and customizers in the automotive aftermarket -

Zane Cullen of Cotati Speed Shop

Scott MacKay of Thin AirGraFx

Craig Fraser of Craig Fraser Studios

Mike Coy of Gas Monkey Garage

Ron Gibbs, a talented artist from Ontario, Canada

Cam Miller of HS Customs

Beth Kearney of Lil' Dame Pinstriping

John Ward & Keith Eccles of Rawtin Garage

Thomas Zahn, a talented artist from Germany

Randy Weaver of Weaver Customs

Pete Finlan of Hot Dog Kustoms

Bursting onto the US market just 6 years ago with their innovative BigFoot large orbit polishing machines, RUPES SpA has seen its tools and systems change the way detailing technicians and autobody professionals approach the process of surface preparation and restoration. The tools have even become so popular its not uncommon to see them being used in the background of popular car related television shows and in the most prestigious shops and garages around the world.

All of the customized polishers will be on display in the RUPES SpA booth during the 2017 SEMA Show, North Hall - Booth 12161. Be sure to come see these one-of-a-kind creations for yourself and cast a vote for your favorites. The winner will be announced on social media and all the tools will remain on display in new RUPES USA headquarters, scheduled for completion in late 2017.